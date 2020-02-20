Ageless Authors Writing Contest deadline Saturday, February 29 for writers age 65 and older

Ageless Authors award winners gather at Book Soup in West Hollywood for a reading of DANG, I Wish I Hadn't Done That.

Less than two weeks remain for senior writers to submit their best stories and poems for cash prizes, publishing

In this contest, you must make every word count.” — Executive Director Larry Upshaw

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior writers age 65 and older have until midnight Saturday, February 29 to submit their best work to the Ageless Authors Writing Contest titled “Short … Everything.”

Ageless Authors is the only international writers group and publisher that exclusively encourages and promotes older writers. While a majority of submissions are from senior writers in the United States and Canada, Ageless Authors receives entries from across the English-speaking world.

The very best entries will receive cash prizes and will be published in an anthology later this year. The group just completed a book tour to the West Coast to promote their latest anthology, DANG, I Wish I Hadn’t Done That. This book is a compilation of the 34 best stories and poems from the group’s 2018 writing contest. Events were held in West Hollywood, Irvine and Mountain View, California as well as Albuquerque, New Mexico and Dallas, Texas. Other tours are planned in Texas, Florida and the Northeastern states.

The new book can be purchased on the group’s home page at agelessauthors.com. To learn more about the current contest and submit your work, go to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/. This contest consists of three categories -- short fiction (1,000 words or less), short nonfiction (also 1,000 words or less) and short poetry (12 lines or less). The entry fee for each story or poem is $10. All entries must be made through Submittable.com from a link with the Ageless Authors website. Potential entrants who don’t feel tech savvy enough to enter this way should consult a family member or, if that person lives in a retirement facility, ask for help from an activity director. Many of these facilities have writing or publishing groups that can provide help.

In each contest, cash prizes are awarded for the top three entries in each category. Each entrant honored with a cash prize, honorable mention or “recognized” also receives a certificate.

“This contest is an exercise in the economical use of words,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. “Creating an impactful story with 1,000 words or less is not easy. You must make every word count.”

Because the mission of Ageless Authors is to encourage and promote the writing of senior writers age 65 and older, this contest is not restricted to original stories that have never been entered in other contests. In fact, Upshaw says submitters should look at their entries as works in progress and simply “keep writing.”

“We encourage people to pick up stories they never really completed and finish them for this contest,” he says. “We have many people who say they would like to write a novel or a memoir but don’t feel confident in doing that. We say, start with a small idea, nurture it and make it grow. Consider it a work that you might grow into something longer and more complete, like a book. Our judges will help you with that. If they see a way to improve your work, they will suggest it in the comments you receive when the contest is over.”

Ageless Authors has a cadre of more than 40 judges from all over the world who read and evaluate the work. Many are writers, editors, educators and professional people. There is no age requirement to judge these contests, just an appreciation of the written word and an understanding of how to improve the writing and encourage the writer. Volunteer to judge by going to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/ and click on the Submit button.

To learn more about the contest, Ageless Authors, or our new book, contact Larry Upshaw at 214 405-5093 or email larry@agelessauthors.com.



