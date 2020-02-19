Head of State wants public tender for textile factories

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday instructed the opening of a public tender to find managers who can manage the textile industries Textang II (Luanda), Satec (Cuanza Norte) and Africa Textile (Benguela) , which will continue in the public sector, pending the privatization process. ,

João Lourenço, who was speaking at the end of the visit to Nova Textang II, a factory rehabilitated between 2009 and 2013, stressed that, due to public interest, the process of privatizing these units will be carried out in two stages.

Regarding Nova Textang II, the President stressed that it is a strategic unit that must be placed at the service of the economy.

“It is very sorry that the visit comes late. I think it should have been done earlier. However, as privatization is a little more time consuming, I consider it a crime to leave these units in the state they are” he said.

João Lourenço considered that there is a need for job creation for Angolans, especially for youth, hence he ordered the sectors that guard these units to start, immediately, by working on the hiring process of suitable national or foreign companies that place the three units running as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic considered it inadmissible that these plants have as their primary source of power, in terms of energy, electrical generators, which is why he also ordered the Energy and Water sector to connect these factories to the public network.

Nova Textang II has a monthly production capacity of 250,000 linear meters of fabric, the result of an investment of US $ 235 million, used in the rehabilitation of its infrastructure and machinery.

