The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Stellar Non-invasive and Invasive Ventilators

Model Numbers: 100 and 150 with serial number range: 20160123307 to 22171057208

Manufacturing Dates: April 2016 to June 2017

Distribution Dates: April 2016 to November 2017

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 69

Date Initiated by Firm: December 5, 2019

Device Use

Stellar non-invasive (air pushed through a mask or mouthpiece) and invasive (air pushed through a tube into the windpipe) ventilators are used to provide breathing support to adult and pediatric patients who are non-ventilator dependent and spontaneously breathing. These devices are used in hospitals, homes, or for mobile use with wheelchairs.

Reason for Recall

ResMed is recalling Stellar ventilators because the sound alarm may fail to work if:

the device has a failed electronic part,

the device is stored without AC power connected for more than 36 hours letting the battery drain completely, or

the device powers on automatically when connected to AC power without pressing the power switch.

The use of affected Stellar ventilators may cause serious adverse health consequences, including risk of serious injury or death.

There has been one reported death.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers and facilities using Stellar 100 or 150 Ventilators

Patients who receive breathing support using a Stellar 100 or 150 Ventilators

What to Do

On December 5, 2019, ResMed sent a Field Safety Notification to customers informing them of the affected models and provided the following instructions:

Do not use affected Stellar ventilators in patients that cannot have any breaks in breathing support or need a ventilator for life support.

Perform a functional test that includes the use of alarms prior to each use. See Stellar User Guide for more informations. Press the power switch at the back of the device one time to turn on the device. Check that the alarm sounds a test beep. There will be a visual indicator (LEDs) for the alarm signal and the alarm mute button will flash.

Continue to follow all patient and device information in the Stellar User and Clinical Guides, with a focus on these sections: Functional test Working with alarms Internal battery Mobile use



Contact Information

Customers with questions may contact ResMed by phone at 1-855-245-4640, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm (Eastern Time) or by email at astraltechsupport@resmed.com.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.