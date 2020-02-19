Antihypertensive drugs Market to Garner $28.79 Billion by 2026

Surge in geriatric population worldwide, growth in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe have amplified the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. Based on drug class, the calcium channel blockers segment held the largest share in 2018. Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest share in 2018. Region wise, the market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The antihypertensive drugs industry was pegged at $22.56 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.79 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/436

Increase in geriatric population worldwide, rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and surge in prevalence of hypertension across the globe have augmented the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. Whereas, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs impede the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing economies is projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global antihypertensive drugs market size is categorized on the basis of therapeutic class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is divided into diuretics, ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, beta-adrenergic blockers, and others. The calcium channel blockers segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. However, the ACE inhibitors segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce. The e-commerce websites and online drug stores segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% through 2026. On the other hand, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global antihypertensive drugs market.

The global antihypertensive drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the revenue. However, the market across Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/436

Key market players analyzed in the research include Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Bayer AG.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

HIV Drug Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.