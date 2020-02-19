Smartening Pick Ups With Solar Technology Might Just Be the Game Changer

February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the 'all-electric-era', a lot of consumers are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and want to know that their choices are contributing to a more sustainable future. However, buying a futuristic car from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not a financial possibility to many. But, here comes Franchise Holdings International Inc's (OTC:FNHI) Worksport to the rescue – to fill that market gap that is, in a beyond innovative way! Just like Superman, Worksport gains its strength from the Sun thanks to its patented solar technology that is incorporated in its light truck covers. Last week Franchise Holdings announced to start selling their products on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and today they announced to invest in mobile technology.

Worksport is about being environmentally-conscious- and more

Worksport's TerraVis technology won’t eliminate the emissions already produced by the truck, but it will offset additional fuel or power use as it will have the ability to feed the energy back into an electric engine thanks to a solar charge. Now this is a market disruptor as this literally means that the TerraVis can actually increase the span of electric vehicles by storing energy. And even Tesla can benefit from this kind of technology, not to mention that this is the greatest challenge faced by its more traditional rivals. Considering that 'just 1 million' of electric Volkswagens (OTC:VWAGY) is expected to be on the road by 2023, the opportunity for TerraVis is already immense. Especially since all auto giants will need to master the costs of new technology as they make the transition from internal combustion to sustainable resources, so they will all be on the lookout for new innovations to ease their burden further.

Worksport is about functionality

We're all looking for products that can fit our range of personal needs: one must work to earn a living but life is not about working non stop but also enjoying life. And for that reason, customizable products have almost become a market standard. With TerraVis, drivers will receive a supply to recharge an electric vehicle but also power a campsite, workstation and just being able to provide immediate power in any given moment without prior planning- crisis and natural disasters included as this is the definition of such situations. This brand is about being practical and enjoying the art of living at the same time.

Worksport is affordable

Perhaps the biggest contribution Worksport has made to our world is the fact that its making solar technology accessible- by making it affordable. And by not having to pay the big bucks for it, it will enable the 'smaller fish' to enter the game that only large fish could play until recently. And even they are terrified of the costs of electrification and sustainability in general. Thanks to Worksport, more and more smaller companies can catch up and offer their unique perspective to the auto market. Which charging technologies exactly will become the gold standard remains the question but The TerraVis is surely one of few products in this specific corner of the market that will define new standards. But the most inspirational fact is that this pioneer of a company has made advanced technologies accessible so everyday users' lives can also be enhanced. TerraVis isn't out in the market yet but due to its innovative yet affordable approach, we don't have the slightest doubt that Worksport will be a game changer for many generations to come. And just imagine what it can do for 'low-range EVs' like Renault's (OTC:RNLSY) Twingo ZE or how many 'older generations' can it bring back from the dead!

Continue Developments

With all companies in the pickup market developments seem to continue, with companies like Tesla, Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motor (NYSE: GM) taking the lead many developments might come in the future and will be interesting to follow.

This article is contributed by IAMNewswire. It was written by an independently verified journalist and is not a press release. It should not be construed as investment advice.

Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com

Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Smartening Pick Ups With Solar Technology Might Just Be the Game Changer appeared first on .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.