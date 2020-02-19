Kass Dawson, SoftBank Robotics America Head of Business Strategy to Deliver Keynote at the 2020 NAO Robot Congress

2020 Congress Features Presenters from Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, India, Japan, Netherlands and the United States.

NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA the host of the 4th NAO User and Developer Congress today announced that Mr. Kass Dawson, Head of Business Strategy for SoftBank Robotics America, will deliver the NAO Congress keynote address on February 26, 2020. The NAO Robot User and Developer Congress will be broadcast as a live video event that brings together use case experts and software developers from around the world to share knowledge and insight on the expanding use cases of the NAO Robot. The NAO robot is a product of SoftBank Robotics. The NAO User and Developer Congress is an independent event sponsored and hosted by ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA for the NAO global community. Presenters will join the 2020 Congress from Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, India, Japan, Netherlands and the United States.“We are very excited to announce that Kass Dawson will address the 2020 Congress. I know that NAO robot users worldwide will be pleased to hear from Kass insights related to NAO and humanoid robotics, and the expanding impact and opportunities for robotics in education,” said Mike Radice, managing director, ChartaCloud Robotics.Additional information about the 2020 NAO Robot User and Developer Congress can be seen at https://www.robotteca.com/2020-nao-congress About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECAChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, for use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, foreign language learning, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library ‘makerspace’ learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world’s leading provider of advanced use case software for the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com About SoftBank Robotics AmericaSoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Boston, is elevating humanity through robotics. We’re constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. Known for Pepper and NAO, our humanoid robots, SBRA is leading the global robotics and automation communities to augment the workforce in areas such as banking, commercial cleaning, education, hospitality, and retail.To learn more about SBRA, visit www.softbankrobotics.com/us/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.