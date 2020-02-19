Timberline Knolls Celebrates National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For this year’s National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, observed February 23 to February 29, 2020, the theme is “Come as You Are.” For Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders and other co-occurring disorders such as addiction and trauma, this theme coincides with its nutrition philosophy of “recovery is progress, not perfection” as well as health is possible at any and all sizes.

“It is so important for me to understand why an individual is here and what they are looking for in recovery when it comes to their eating disorder,” said Dawn White, RD, dietitian at Timberline Knolls. “While the dietitians at Timberline Knolls will challenge individuals and help them be safe, we will also work with each individual’s unique needs, goals, motivations, challenges, and find ways to take it one step at a time toward long-term recovery.”

The nutrition philosophy at Timberline Knolls also includes the belief that food is not a “one size fits all.” Every individual has a unique relationship with food and body. Timberline Knolls’ treatment team meets each resident where they are at in their relationship with food and body, and helps them find the plan that works for them, while finding the nourishment they need for life and recovery.

Timberline Knolls also utilizes creative arts, spirituality, family and individual therapies in its treatment modalities with residents.

“Recovery from an eating disorder is possible. There is hope and help available,” adds White.

To get involved and for more information on National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, visit:

https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/get-involved/nedawareness

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

