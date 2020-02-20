LVision Announces Two New SportsTech Groundbreaking Products to Boost Sportsbooks & Sports Media Outlets Revenues

LVision Logo

ASHKELON, ISRAEL, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashkelon, Israel Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LVision announces the release of their two new AI-based products, BetBooster Insighter , in charge of producing 20+ million sports insights per year with current coverage of 15 different sports.The company is experiencing rapid growth since its foundation in 2018 after it sought out to find an advanced solution to everyday problems and gaps in the sports and sports betting industries.Using AI and machine learning, LVision produces an average of 20 million insights per year with the highest accuracy. Triggered by live incidents in real-time and supported by endless historic databases of popular sports such as Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Cricket, E-Sports, Horse Racing, American Football, and more, the company’s systems analyses patterns, calculates the different variables and produces the desired outcome.LVision offers two solutions to different sports industries. BetBooster, the company’s supreme sports betting oriented system, offers coverage of over 100 betting markets including European & US player props for both pre-match and in-play. Ideally used by sportsbooks, affiliates, and live score websites, the product’s fully integrated with bet slips along with real-time odds and aligned insights, delivered in both push and pull ways.BetBooster already proves it increases users’ engagement with over 15%, based on recent market research. The product maximizes it’s UX by offering various features such as bet recommendations based on the punters’ profile, prediction of future events in live matches and more.LVision’s second product, Insighter, aims to support all sports media outlets, commentators, teams, and fans. With a highly accurate system, the generated insights come in variable ways according to the presented requirement, whether practical information, fun facts, trivia questions, etc.Insighter proves as an easy tool for marketing and promotions, building a loyal fan base with its AI-based insights and social games.LVision CEO and co-founder, Ido Lazar, said, “Engaging customers proves to be harder every year as they’re drowned in a sea of distractions. With our products, we set to offer something new to a market that is eager for cutting edge technology-based tools. Our products aim to grab attention, generate higher levels of engagement and easily increase the customers’ overall turnover.”LVision offers a fully automated, multilingual solution for every platform, with the aim to greatly expand its sports coverage in the coming year.To find out more, visit https://lvision.io/

LVision - BetBooster Demo



