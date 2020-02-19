Republic of Croatia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The economy continues to expand; fiscal performance has been strong and public debt continues to decline. Ahead of the 2020 elections social demands have precipitated strongly, causing the government to reverse recent pension reforms and promise large public wage increases. Downside risks arise from changes in global conditions, contingent liabilities, further reform standstill, and adverse demographics. The country submitted its ERM II and the Banking Union entry request in July 2019. The authorities currently expect SSM/SRM membership by mid-2020 and see 2023 as the earliest time for euro adoption.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/50
English
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513530604/1934-7685
Stock No:
1HRVEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
60
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.