Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs List

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

Laura Blackmer has extensive industry experience, including various roles in both sales and executive leadership positions at Hewlett Packard. She has been awarded "Best Female Executive" for five consecutive years by The Cannata Report, and is a two-time honoree of CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list. In May 2018, she joined the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“The dealer community is an amazing group of people and entrepreneurs, and being able to watch them grow and transition their businesses has been an amazing experience,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “Thank you to CRN for this honor, and to all our dealer partners who have given me the opportunity to be a part of their success.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

“Laura’s vision and dedication continue to drive the success of our dealers and we are so pleased to see her hard work recognized,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura is a true leader, guiding our partner network to realize opportunities for growth through digital transformation, and really listening to their needs as they navigate the workplace of the future.”

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

