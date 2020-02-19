Altus Group Launches Altus Data Studio to Extend Visibility into the Canadian Real Estate Market

New data analytics platform provides powerful and integrated user experience and delivers comprehensive productivity and ease-of-use enhancements to Canadian real estate data subscribers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces the launch of Altus Data Studio, a new data analytics platform that provides clients with a deeper level of insight on the Canadian real estate market with new analytical capabilities. This platform combines Altus Group’s subscription-based data from its legacy RealNet and Altus InSite offerings in a single application.



Altus Data Studio delivers significant user experience enhancements, faster access to key data sets, and introduces robust data visualization capabilities to Altus Group’s comprehensive coverage of the Canadian new home and commercial real estate markets. It combines an innovative data ingestion process and platform design to provide Altus Group’s Canadian data subscribers with the ability to access, provision, query and visualize a variety of data sets and types from multiple Altus Group sources in a centralized, single location.

With Altus Data Studio, clients will have the ability to access over 20 years of real estate data representing over 139,000 transactions, 50,000 commercial properties, and every new residential development project in major markets across Canada. Subscribers to multiple Altus Group data sets will benefit from a single view of all data providing a more comprehensive picture of a property and overall market dynamics.

The platform leverages a unique identifier assigned to each asset allowing the system to organize all data associated with the property and make it available to subscribers. This simplifies the process of accessing detailed property information from multiple sources, often with different standards and definitions, allowing clients to better discover and leverage the data to enable enhanced performance, benchmarking and attribution analysis.

“The launch of Altus Data Studio provides our Canadian data clients with an enhanced ability to better search, analyze and gain insights based on our market-leading real estate data,” said Richard Simon, Managing Director at Altus Group. “This new data platform delivers a significantly improved user experience and makes it easier for clients to make faster and smarter investment, development and leasing decisions.”

Altus Data Studio provides a number of key capabilities:

Single-view access and enhanced search functionality – users can search all data sets in a single-view using one common search tool to access relevant transactions, project and listing information faster. Users can access key data sets quickly and easily, analyze and work with the data more efficiently in the application, and uncover new data and trends by property or region.

Ease-of-use enhancements – a simplified and easy to read unique data catalogue record structure allows users to quickly source relevant data by highlighting key information and metrics. Users can now find historical transaction data easily, as well as access relevant data from other Altus Group databases or sources. Improved printing and reporting functions allow the key data sets to be more easily integrated into reports and workflows.

Flexible and seamless integration – the flexible platform architecture allows new data to be quickly integrated and made available to clients. Direct integration between RealNet and Altus InSite data provides the ability to gather and consolidate all data points related to a property while the map feature serves as both a tool to search and visualize. Mapping, reporting, analytics and searching functionality can be used to build reports, view the dashboard and analyze the data. The mobile-scaled platform can also be accessed from multiple devices, allowing users to more easily access data where and when they need to. Additionally, future functionality will include persona-based tools that allow the platform search and reporting functions to be specially tailored to users’ needs and requirements.

Existing Altus Group clients that subscribe to commercial transactions, listings and availability, development applications, and new housing development data through RealNet and/or Altus InSite will have the opportunity to leverage Altus Data Studio and its benefits.

For more information on Altus Data Studio, please visit: https://datasolutions.altusgroup.com/altus-data-studio/

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Jeff Hayward

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

416-234-4212

jeff.hayward@altusgroup.com

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



