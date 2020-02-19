There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,841 in the last 365 days.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Revenue

  • $482.4 million for FY 2019
  • $118.9 million for Q4 2019

Cash from operating activities

  • $96.1 million for FY 2019
  • $15.3 million for Q4 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

  • $303.8 million for FY 2019
  • $74.7 million for Q4 2019

Fleet update:

  • Delivery of four vessels with an average age of 2.2 years
    °  Two Capesize vessels acquired
    °  Two Kamsarmax vessels delivered (bareboat leases)
  • Sold three vessels with an average age of 17.3 years
    °  $23.6 million total expected gross proceeds

Liquidation of Navios Europe I

  • $13.4 million cash received from liquidation in December 2019    

MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NM), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.  For the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported revenue of $118.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million. For the full year of 2019, we reported revenue of $482.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $303.8 million.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Charter rates in the drybulk market are depressed due to seasonality and uncertainty related to the coronavirus.  We anticipate continued weakness for the first half of 2020, with growth accelerating in the second half of the year as China returns more fully to the global market.”

HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Agreement to Liquidate Navios Europe Inc.

On November 22, 2019, an agreement was reached to liquidate Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”). As a result of this liquidation, Navios Holdings received the outstanding receivable amount of $13.4 million, in December 2019.

Fleet Update

Acquisition of two Capesize vessels

In January 2020, the Company acquired from an unrelated third party, a previously chartered-in vessel, the Dream Canary, a 2015-built, 180,528 dwt vessel, for a total acquisition price of $34.9 million, which was paid in cash. The acquisition was financed through a sale and leaseback transaction with unrelated third party. The sale and leaseback transaction has (a) an average amortization profile of approximately 16.2 years on an age-adjusted basis, (b) annual interest of LIBOR plus an estimated effective interest rate of 316 bps and (c) a term of 12 years.

In February 2020, the Company agreed to acquire Dream Coral, a 2015-built, 181,249 dwt chartered-in vessel for an estimated purchase price ranging from $36.5 million to $36.7 million depending on the actual delivery date. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020 and will be financed through a sale and leaseback transaction with unrelated third party. The sale and leaseback transaction has (a) an average amortization profile of approximately 16.6 years on an age-adjusted basis, (b) annual interest of LIBOR plus an estimated effective interest rate of 311 bps and (c) a term of 12 years.

Delivery of two Kamsarmax vessels

In November 2019, the Company took delivery of the Navios Uranus, a newbuilt bareboat chartered-in Kamsarmax of 81,516 dwt.

In January 2020, the Company took delivery of the Navios Felicity I, a newbuilt bareboat chartered-in Kamsarmax of 81,946 dwt.

Sale of three vessels

In January and February, 2020, Navios Holdings sold three vessels, the Navios Hios, a 2003-built Ultra Handymax vessel of 55,180 dwt, the Navios Kypros, a 2003-built Ultra Handymax vessel of 55,222 dwt, and the Navios Star, a 2002-built Panamax vessel of 76,662 dwt to unrelated third parties. Gross proceeds are expected to be $23.6 million, including insurance proceeds covering unrepaired damages plus expenses (subject to applicable deductibles and other customary limitations). The Navios Hios and the Navios Kypros have already been delivered to the buyers and the Navios Star is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.

Debt Update

In December 2019, the Navios Logistics Secured Loan facility was increased by $20.0 million, with the additional principal amount used to repurchase the Ship Mortgage Notes (“the 2022 Notes”). As of December 31, 2019, $69.3 million was drawn under this facility, and all the 2022 Notes that have been repurchased under this facility have been pledged as collateral to this facility.

Fleet statistics

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 53 vessels (including one vessel agreed to be sold) totaling 5.7 million dwt, of which 35 are owned (including 5 bareboat-in vessels) and 18 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 28 Panamax, six Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.5 years, basis fully delivered fleet.

As of February 3, 2020, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 76.8% of available days of 2020. Of these available days, 18.9% are chartered-out on fixed rate and 57.9% are chartered-out on index. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels is $13,451 per day.

The above figures do not include the fleets of Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”) and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.

Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleets of Navios Logistics.

Earnings Highlights

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics and Navios Containers), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Navios Containers (both on a stand-alone basis) and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

As of November 30, 2018, Navios Holdings obtained control over Navios Containers and consequently consolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. Following the sale of Navios Containers general partnership interest effected on August 30, 2019, Navios Holdings deconsolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. The results of operations of Navios Containers for the periods from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 and from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 consolidated under Navios Holdings, have been reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and 2018 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

    Three Month Period
Ended
December 31, 2019 		      Three Month Period
Ended
December 31, 2018 		       
    (unaudited)       (unaudited)        
Revenue (4) $ 118,881       $ 115,300    
Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (111,236 )     $ (200,753 )  
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ 19,413   (1)   $ (19,707 ) (3)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,319       $ 16,046    
EBITDA $ (55,915 )     $ (136,297 )  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734   (1)   $ 45,501   (2)
Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (8.94 )     $ (16.93 )  
Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ 1.44   (1)   $ (1.85 ) (3)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 exclude a $130.6 million impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 excludes (i) a $184.6 million impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels, (ii) a $55.5 million other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) loss relating to our investment in an affiliate company and (iii) a $58.3 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Containers.
(3) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 exclude the items referred in footnote (2) as well as $0.8 million of net income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.
(4) Revenue revised to reflect the revenue of Navios Containers as net (loss)/income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for all periods presented.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $4.8 million, or 6.3%, to $71.1 million, as compared to $75.9 million for the same period during 2018. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 18.8%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered, partially mitigated by an increase in TCE per day by 14.3% to $14,894 per day in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $13,033 per day in the same period in 2018.

Revenue from the logistics business was $47.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $39.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $14.6 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to higher volumes transshipped in the grain port terminal as well as higher revenue in the iron ore port terminal compared to the three month period ended December 31, 2018 as iron ore port terminal operations were partially interrupted from a fire incident in 2018, and (ii) a $3.8 million increase in revenue from the barge business mainly due to higher volumes of liquid and dry cargo transported. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $8.6 million decrease in sales of products mainly due to a decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volumes of products sold, and (ii) a $1.4 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to less spot trips performed.

Revenue of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of obtaining control) to December 31, 2018 was $12.1 million.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $111.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $200.8 million Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was $19.4 million, as compared to $19.7 million Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. This increase in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) a $33.5 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding $4.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA incurred in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 from consolidating Navios Containers); (ii) a $4.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations; (iii) a $0.4 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iv) a $0.4 million decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs from continuing operations and (v) $0.7 million of minority interest of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase of $39.9 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $0.4 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net from continuing operations and (ii) a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense from continuing operations.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $2.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $2.8 million of Net Loss for the same period in 2018.

Net Income of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $0.8 million for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of obtaining control) to December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $29.2 million to $74.7 million, as compared to $45.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $21.7 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies, (ii) a $13.7 million gain on bond extinguishment, (iii) a $10.9 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses from continuing operations and $0.5 million time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (iv) $5.3 million direct vessel expenses of Navios Containers (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (v) a $3.6 million increase in revenue from continuing operations, (vi) $0.9 million general and administrative expenses of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and (vii) $0.3 million other expense, net of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase of $56.9  million was partially mitigated by (i) $12.1 million revenue of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (ii) a $2.9 million increase in direct vessel expenses from continuing operations (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs), (iii) a $6.0 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) from continuing operations, (iv) a $5.4 million decrease in other income from continuing operations and (v) a $1.3 million increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Excluding Navios Containers for the consolidated period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 of $4.3 million, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was $33.5 million.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $19.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2018.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The information for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

    Year Ended
December 31, 2019 		      Year Ended
December 31, 2018 		 
           
           
    (unaudited)       (unaudited)  
Revenue (6) $ 482,449         $ 505,686    
Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (192,110 )       $ (268,718 )  
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ 53,949 (2)       $ (71,602 )(5)  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112         $ 55,637    
EBITDA $ 61,881         $ (18,231 )  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822 (1)       $ 179,637 (4)  
Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (12.43 )        $ (23.33 )  
Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ 3.79 (3)       $ (6.84 )(5)  

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes (i) a $156.1 million of impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels, (ii) a $61.7 million loss on loss of control of Navios Containers, (iii) a $13.5 million of OTTI loss related to our investment in an affiliate company, and (iv) a $10.6 million write-off of intangible assets incurred by one of our affiliates.
(2) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes items referred in footnote (1) as well as a $4.1 million net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.
(3) Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes items referred in footnotes (1) and (2) as well as a gain of $45.7 million related to the tender offer for the Company’s preferred stock and the conversion of accrued dividends on private preferred stock to common stock.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 excludes (i) a $200.7 million of impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels; (ii) a $55.5 million OTTI loss relating to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) a $58.3 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Containers.
(5) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 excludes items referred in footnote (4) as well as $0.8 million of net income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.
(6) Revenue revised to reflect the revenue of Navios Containers as net (loss)/income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for all periods presented.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $43.8 million, or 14.7%, to $254.2 million, as compared to $298.0 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 14.0%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered. The TCE per day amounted to $12,519 per day in the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $12,534 per day in the same period in 2018.

Revenue from the logistics business was $228.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $207.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $25.9 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to higher volumes transshipped in the grain port terminal as well as higher revenue in the iron ore port terminal compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 as iron ore port terminal operations were partially interrupted from a fire incident in 2018, (ii) a $13.5 million increase in revenue from the barge business mainly due to higher volumes of liquid and dry cargo transported, and (iii) a $4.4 million increase in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to more operating days of the cabotage fleet. The overall increase was partially mitigated by a $23.1 million decrease in sales of products mainly due to a decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volumes of products sold.

Revenue of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date) was $89.9 million, as compared to $12.1 million for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and consisted of time charter revenues.

Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $192.1 million for year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $268.7 million Net Loss for the same period in 2018. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income of Navios Holdings for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $53.9 million, as compared to $71.6 million Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. The $125.5 million increase in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $94.6 million (excluding $29.6 million increase of Adjusted Ebitda of Navios Containers incurred for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018); (ii) a decrease of $2.7 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs from continuing operations; (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iv) a decrease in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations of $18.1 million; (v) a decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net from continuing operations of $6.4 million; and (vi) a $4.7 increase in minority interest of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase in Adjusted Net Income was partially mitigated by an increase in income tax expense of $2.7 million from continuing operations.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $32.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $4.1 million for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date), as compared to $0.8 million for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of gaining control) to December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $124.2 million to $303.8 million, as compared to $179.6 million for the same period in 2018. The $124.2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $77.8 million increase in revenue of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (ii) a $40.9 million increase in bond extinguishment gains; (iii) a $27.3 million increase in other income, net from continuing operations; (iv) a $28.6 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses from continuing operations; (v) a $9.8 million gain on sale of business recorded in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (vi) a $39.6 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies. This overall increase of $224.0 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $23.3 million decrease in revenue from continuing operations; (ii) a $7.6 million increase in direct vessel expenses from continuing operations (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) and a $38.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses of Navios Containers (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (iii) a $11.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) from continuing operations and a $5.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (iv) a $4.5 million increase in net income attributable to the non-controlling interest; (v) a $3.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; and (vi) a $5.6 million increase in other expense, net of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Excluding the increase of $29.6 million of Navios Containers for the consolidated periods from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 and from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was $94.6 million.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $103.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $81.1 million for the same period in 2018.

Fleet Summary Data:

The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings' dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics’ fleets) and its fleet performance for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

    Three Month   Three Month   Year   Year  
    Period Ended   Period Ended   Ended   Ended  
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018    
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Available Days (1)     4,641       5,716       19,738       22,938    
Operating Days (2)     4,621       5,705       19,613       22,855    
Fleet Utilization (3)     99.6 %     99.8 %     99.4 %     99.6 %  
Equivalent Vessels (4)     50       62       54       63    
TCE (5)   $ 14,894     $ 13,033     $ 12,519     $ 12,534    


(1 ) Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Holdings' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydocking or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
(2 ) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3 ) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Holdings' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels.
(4 ) Equivalent Vessels is defined as the total available days during a relevant period divided by the number of days of this period.
(5 ) TCE is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.

Conference Call:

As previously announced, Navios Holdings will host a conference call today, February 19, 2020, at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time:  Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Holdings Q4 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873
International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927
Conference ID: 533 9615

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 533 9615

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit its website: www.navios-logistics.com.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-containers.com.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-mlp.com.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit its website: www.navios-acquisition.com.

Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release and our earnings call contain and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and any market recovery, and Navios Holdings' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra Handymax and Handysize vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Holdings operates, the value of our publicly traded subsidiaries, risks associated with operations outside the United States, and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 20-F and Forms 6-K. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Holdings makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock or debt securities.

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1.212.906.8643
investors@navios.com   

EXHIBIT I

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars — except share and per share data)

    Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2019 		    Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2018 		  Year
 Ended
December 31,
2019 		  Year
Ended
December 31,
2018
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenue     $ 118,881       $ 115,300     $ 482,449     $ 505,686  
Administrative fee revenue from
affiliates		       __       6,905       16,991         28,393  
Time charter, voyage and logistics
business expenses		         (39,519 )       (50,424 )     (177,216 )     (205,787 )
Direct vessel expenses(1)         (25,029 )        (22,505 )     (101,467 )     (96,261 )
General and administrative expenses
incurred on behalf of affiliates		       __         (6,905 )      (16,991 )     (28,393 )
General and administrative expenses(2)         (10,495 )         (4,883 )      (36,194 )     (26,640 )
Depreciation and amortization         (19,601 )       (24,532 )     (81,723 )     (99,779 )
Interest expense and finance cost, net         (31,781 )       (31,371 )      (122,817 )       (129,168 )
Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels,
net		       (130,649 )       (184,587 )     (156,106 )     (200,657 )
Gain on bond extinguishment       13,697         __     47,430       6,464  
Gain on sale of business       __       __     9,802       __
Bargain gain upon obtaining
control/(Loss on loss of control)		       __       58,313       (61,741 )     58,313  
Other income, net       4,226         9,591       27,909       663  
Loss before equity in net earnings of
affiliated companies		       (120,270 )       (135,098  )     (169,674 )       (187,166 )
Equity in net earnings/(losses) of
affiliated companies		       10,700           (66,485 )     (9,185 )     (80,205 )
Loss before taxes     $ (109,570 )     $   (201,583 )   $ (178,859 )   $ (267,371 )
Income tax (expense)/ benefit         (643 )        (216 )     (1,475 )     1,108  
Net loss from continuing operations       (110,213 )       (201,799 )      (180,334 )     (266,263 )
Net income/(loss) from discontinued
operations		       __       752        (4,118 )     752  
Net loss       (110,213 )       (201,047 )      (184,452 )     (265,511 )
Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to
the noncontrolling interest		         (1,023 )       294        (7,658 )     (3,207 )
Net loss attributable to Navios
Holdings common stockholders		     $ (111,236 )     $ (200,753 )   $ (192,110 )   $ (268,718 )
Loss attributable to Navios Holdings
common stockholders, basic and
diluted 		      (112,528 )     $ (203,315 )   $ (153,608 )   $ (278,959 )
Basic and diluted loss per share
attributable to Navios Holdings
common stockholders		      

$ 		(8.94 )      

$ 		(16.93 )    

$ 		(12.43 )    

$ 		 (23.33 )
Weighted average number of shares,
basic and diluted		       12,592,465         12,008,386       12,356,024        11,958,959  

(1) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $12.8 million and $12.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $53.9 million and $56.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $17.4 million and $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

  Period from
January 1 to
August 30,		   Period from
November 30 to
December 31,
Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations 2019     2018
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenue $ 89,925     $   12,053  
Time charter, voyage and port terminal expenses   (3,976 )     (546 )
Direct vessel expenses   (44,088 )     (5,282 )
General and administrative expenses   (6,706 )     (873 )
Depreciation and amortization   (22,858 )     (3,060 )
Interest expense and finance cost, net   (10,519 )     (1,204 )
Other expense, net   (5,896 )     (336 )
Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (4,118 )   $   752  


NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.
Other Financial Data

                         
            December 31,  
2019
 		      December 31,
2018
 		 
ASSETS              (unaudited)       (unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash           $ 78,727     $ 150,774  
Vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets, net             1,281,018       1,898,455  
Goodwill and other intangibles             264,490       299,273  
Operating lease assets             264,005       __  
Other current and non-current assets             254,615       333,994  
Total assets           $ 2,142,855     $ 2,682,496  
                         
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                        
Long-term debt, including current portion            $ 390,405     $ 543,899  
Senior and ship mortgage notes, net             1,170,679       1,272,108  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion             87,103       __  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion             226,329       __  
Other current and non-current liabilities             109,314       344,809  
Total stockholders’ equity             159,025       521,680  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity           $ 2,142,855     $ 2,682,496  


Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) per share are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/(loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and gains/(losses) on bond and debt extinguishment, (v) (provision)/recovery for losses on accounts receivable, (vi) equity in affiliates, net of dividends received, (vii) payments for drydock and special survey costs, (viii) noncontrolling interest, (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets/ subsidiaries/businesses, on loss of control and bargain gain, (x) unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives, and (xi) loss on sale and reclassification to earnings of available-for-sale securities and impairment charges. Navios Holdings believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Holdings’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Holdings also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Holdings to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Holdings’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Holdings’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Navios Logistics EBITDA is used to measure its operating performance.

We present Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders adjusts net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders Per share is defined as Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares for each of the periods presented.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics and Navios Containers through deconsolidation) and EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Navios Containers on a stand-alone basis:

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

  December 31,   December 31,
Three Month Period Ended 2019     2018  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)    (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $   15,319     $  16,046  
Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets     (23,271 )      11,890  
Net decrease/(increase) in operating liabilities   21,509        (3,567 )
Net interest cost     31,781        32,575  
Deferred finance charges     (1,949 )      (1,917 )
Provision for losses on accounts receivable          (157 )
Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received   9,782        (12,095 )
Payments for drydock and special survey costs   8,889        1,566  
Noncontrolling interest   (1,023 )      294  
Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net   (130,649 )     (184,587 )
Gain on bond extinguishment   13,697        
Gain on sale of  assets         866  
Bargain gain upon obtaining control         58,313  
Impairment loss on investment in affiliate         (55,524 )
EBITDA $ (55,915 )   $ (136,297 )
Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net   130,649       184,587  
Impairment loss on investment in affiliate         55,524  
Bargain gain upon obtaining control         (58,313 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734     $ 45,501  


Three Month Period Ended  

December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)    (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,319     $  16,046  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ 3,295     $  (24,007 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (46,410 )   $ 15,754  


Adjusted EBITDA breakdown            
  December 31,
 		    December 31,
Three Month Period Ended 2019
 		    2018
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
Core shipping operations $ 45,307     $  34,763  
Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest)   18,727        17,408  
Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest)          4,291  
Equity in net earnings/ (losses) of affiliated companies   10,700        (10,961 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734     $  45,501  

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

  December 31,   December 31,
Three Month Period Ended 2019   2018  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net income/(loss) $  2,830   $ (2,815 )
Depreciation and amortization    7,261     7,672  
Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs    1,125     1,429  
Interest expense and finance cost, net    7,958     9,954  
Income tax expense    576     150  
EBITDA $  19,750   $ 16,390  

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

      November 30 to
Period     December 31, 2018
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)     (unaudited)
Net cash used in operating activities     $    (3,791 )
Net increase in operating assets        1,292  
Net decrease in operating liabilities        4,833  
Net interest cost        1,204  
Deferred finance charges        (14 )
Payments for drydock and special survey costs        1,491  
EBITDA     $    5,015  

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

  December 31,   December 31,
Year Ended 2019     2018  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)     (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112     $ 55,637  
Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets   (97,684 )     25,632  
Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities   98,247       (6,662 )
Net interest cost   133,336       130,372  
Deferred finance charges   (8,242 )     (7,880 )
Provision for losses on accounts receivable   (999 )     (575 )
Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received   (179 )     (28,793 )
Payments for drydock and special survey costs   23,106       7,755  
Noncontrolling interest   (7,658 )     (3,207 )
Other gain on assets         894  
Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net   (156,106 )     (200,657 )
Gain on bond and debt extinguishment   47,430       6,464  
Gain on sale of business   9,802        
(Loss on loss of control)/ Bargain gain upon obtaining control   (61,741 )     58,313  
Impairment loss on investment in affiliate   (13,543 )     (55,524 )
EBITDA $ 61,881     $ (18,231 )
Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net   156,106       200,657  
Impairment loss on investment in affiliate   13,543       55,524  
Write-off of intangible assets of affiliates   10,551        
Loss on loss of control/(Bargain gain upon obtaining control)   61,741       (58,313 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822     $ 179,637  


Year  Ended December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112     $ 55,637  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities $ (56,467 )   $ 27,863  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (111,692 )   $ (66,916 )


Adjusted EBITDA breakdown          
           
  December 31,   December 31,
Year Ended 2019   2018
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Core shipping operations $ 162,740   $ 121,361  
Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest)   92,299     78,666  
Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest)   33,874     4,291  
Equity in net earnings/ (losses) of affiliated companies   14,909     (24,681 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822   $ 179,637  

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

  December 31,
 		  December 31,
Year Ended 2019
 		  2018  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
Net income $ 32,139     $ 6,862  
Depreciation and amortization   29,435       29,307  
Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs   5,166       7,204  
Interest expense and finance cost, net   35,952       39,152  
Income tax expense/ (benefit)   1,233       (1,376 )
EBITDA $ 103,925     $ 81,149  

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

  January 1 to
August 30,
2019 		  November 30 to
December 31,
2018
Period  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 9,728     $  (3,791 )
Net increase in operating assets   512        1,292  
Net decrease in operating liabilities   3,531        4,833  
Net interest cost   10,519        1,204  
Deferred finance charges   (492 )      (14 )
Payments for drydock and special survey costs   6,108        1,491  
EBITDA $ 29,906     $  5,015  


EXHIBIT II

Owned Vessels

Vessel Name   Vessel Type   Year Built   Deadweight
(in metric tons)
Navios Serenity   Handysize   2011   34,690
Navios Astra   Ultra Handymax   2006   53,468
Navios Ulysses   Ultra Handymax   2007   55,728
Navios Celestial   Ultra Handymax   2009   58,063
Navios Vega   Ultra Handymax   2009   58,792
Navios Star(1)   Panamax   2002   76,662
Navios Amitie   Panamax   2005   75,395
Navios Northern Star   Panamax   2005   75,395
Navios Taurus   Panamax   2005   76,596
Navios Asteriks   Panamax   2005   76,801
N Amalthia   Panamax   2006   75,318
Navios Galileo   Panamax   2006   76,596
N Bonanza   Panamax   2006   76,596
Navios Avior   Panamax   2012   81,355
Navios Centaurus   Panamax   2012   81,472
Navios Victory   Panamax   2014   77,095
Navios Stellar   Capesize   2009   169,001
Navios Bonavis   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Happiness   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Phoenix   Capesize   2009   180,242
Navios Lumen   Capesize   2009   180,661
Navios Antares   Capesize   2010   169,059
Navios Etoile   Capesize   2010   179,234
Navios Bonheur   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Altamira   Capesize   2011   179,165
Navios Azimuth   Capesize   2011   179,169
Navios Ray   Capesize   2012   179,515
Navios Gem    Capesize   2014   181,336
Dream Canary   Capesize   2015   180,528
Dream Coral (2)   Capesize   2015   181,249

(1) Agreed to be sold.
(2) Chartered-in vessel expected to be delivered to the owned fleet within Q1 2020.

Long-term Chartered-in Fleet in Operation 

Vessel Name   Vessel Type   Year
Built		   Deadweight
(in metric
tons)		   Purchase
Option(1)
Navios Lyra   Handysize   2012   34,718   Yes (2)
Navios Mercury   Ultra Handymax   2013   61,393   Yes
Navios Venus   Ultra Handymax   2015   61,339   Yes
Navios Marco Polo   Panamax   2011   80,647   Yes
Navios Southern Star   Panamax   2013   82,224   Yes
Elsa S   Panamax   2015   80,954   No
Navios Amber   Panamax   2015   80,994   Yes
Navios Sky   Panamax   2015   82,056   Yes
Navios Coral   Panamax   2016   84,904   Yes
Navios Citrine   Panamax   2017   81,626   Yes
Navios Dolphin   Panamax   2017   81,630   Yes
Mont Blanc Hawk   Panamax   2017   81,638   No
Cassiopeia Ocean   Panamax   2018   82,069   No
Navios Gemini   Panamax   2018   81,704     No (3)
Navios Horizon I   Panamax   2019   81,692     No (3)
Navios Koyo   Capesize   2011   181,415   Yes
Navios Obeliks   Capesize   2012   181,415   Yes
Navios Felix   Capesize   2016   181,221   Yes


(1 ) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service.
(2 ) Navios Holdings holds the initial 50% purchase option on the vessel.
(3 ) Navios Holdings has the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.

Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet 

Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet in Operation 

Vessel Name   Vessel Type   Year
Built		   Deadweight
(in metric
tons)		   Purchase
Option(1)
Navios Herakles I   Panamax   2019   82,036   Yes
Navios Uranus   Panamax   2019   81,516   Yes
Navios Felicity I   Panamax   2020   81,946   Yes


Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet to be delivered

Vessel Name   Vessel Type   Delivery date   Deadweight
(in metric
tons)		   Purchase
Option(1)
Navios Galaxy II   Panamax   Q1 2020   81,600   Yes
Navios Magellan II   Panamax   Q2 2020   81,000   Yes


(1 ) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.