Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

$482.4 million for FY 2019

$118.9 million for Q4 2019

Cash from operating activities

$96.1 million for FY 2019

$15.3 million for Q4 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

$303.8 million for FY 2019

$74.7 million for Q4 2019

Fleet update:

Delivery of four vessels with an average age of 2.2 years

° Two Capesize vessels acquired

° Two Kamsarmax vessels delivered (bareboat leases)

Sold three vessels with an average age of 17.3 years

° $23.6 million total expected gross proceeds

Liquidation of Navios Europe I

$13.4 million cash received from liquidation in December 2019

MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NM ), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported revenue of $118.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million. For the full year of 2019, we reported revenue of $482.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $303.8 million.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Charter rates in the drybulk market are depressed due to seasonality and uncertainty related to the coronavirus. We anticipate continued weakness for the first half of 2020, with growth accelerating in the second half of the year as China returns more fully to the global market.”

HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Agreement to Liquidate Navios Europe Inc.

On November 22, 2019, an agreement was reached to liquidate Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”). As a result of this liquidation, Navios Holdings received the outstanding receivable amount of $13.4 million, in December 2019.

Fleet Update

Acquisition of two Capesize vessels

In January 2020, the Company acquired from an unrelated third party, a previously chartered-in vessel, the Dream Canary, a 2015-built, 180,528 dwt vessel, for a total acquisition price of $34.9 million, which was paid in cash. The acquisition was financed through a sale and leaseback transaction with unrelated third party. The sale and leaseback transaction has (a) an average amortization profile of approximately 16.2 years on an age-adjusted basis, (b) annual interest of LIBOR plus an estimated effective interest rate of 316 bps and (c) a term of 12 years.

In February 2020, the Company agreed to acquire Dream Coral, a 2015-built, 181,249 dwt chartered-in vessel for an estimated purchase price ranging from $36.5 million to $36.7 million depending on the actual delivery date. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020 and will be financed through a sale and leaseback transaction with unrelated third party. The sale and leaseback transaction has (a) an average amortization profile of approximately 16.6 years on an age-adjusted basis, (b) annual interest of LIBOR plus an estimated effective interest rate of 311 bps and (c) a term of 12 years.

Delivery of two Kamsarmax vessels

In November 2019, the Company took delivery of the Navios Uranus, a newbuilt bareboat chartered-in Kamsarmax of 81,516 dwt.

In January 2020, the Company took delivery of the Navios Felicity I, a newbuilt bareboat chartered-in Kamsarmax of 81,946 dwt.

Sale of three vessels

In January and February, 2020, Navios Holdings sold three vessels, the Navios Hios, a 2003-built Ultra Handymax vessel of 55,180 dwt, the Navios Kypros, a 2003-built Ultra Handymax vessel of 55,222 dwt, and the Navios Star, a 2002-built Panamax vessel of 76,662 dwt to unrelated third parties. Gross proceeds are expected to be $23.6 million, including insurance proceeds covering unrepaired damages plus expenses (subject to applicable deductibles and other customary limitations). The Navios Hios and the Navios Kypros have already been delivered to the buyers and the Navios Star is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.

Debt Update

In December 2019, the Navios Logistics Secured Loan facility was increased by $20.0 million, with the additional principal amount used to repurchase the Ship Mortgage Notes (“the 2022 Notes”). As of December 31, 2019, $69.3 million was drawn under this facility, and all the 2022 Notes that have been repurchased under this facility have been pledged as collateral to this facility.

Fleet statistics

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 53 vessels (including one vessel agreed to be sold) totaling 5.7 million dwt, of which 35 are owned (including 5 bareboat-in vessels) and 18 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 28 Panamax, six Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.5 years, basis fully delivered fleet.

As of February 3, 2020, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 76.8% of available days of 2020. Of these available days, 18.9% are chartered-out on fixed rate and 57.9% are chartered-out on index. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels is $13,451 per day.

The above figures do not include the fleets of Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”) and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.

Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleets of Navios Logistics.

Earnings Highlights

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics and Navios Containers), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Navios Containers (both on a stand-alone basis) and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

As of November 30, 2018, Navios Holdings obtained control over Navios Containers and consequently consolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. Following the sale of Navios Containers general partnership interest effected on August 30, 2019, Navios Holdings deconsolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. The results of operations of Navios Containers for the periods from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 and from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 consolidated under Navios Holdings, have been reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and 2018 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Three Month Period

Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Month Period

Ended

December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (4) $ 118,881 $ 115,300 Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (111,236 ) $ (200,753 ) Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ 19,413 (1) $ (19,707 ) (3) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,319 $ 16,046 EBITDA $ (55,915 ) $ (136,297 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734 (1) $ 45,501 (2) Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (8.94 ) $ (16.93 ) Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ 1.44 (1) $ (1.85 ) (3)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 exclude a $130.6 million impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 excludes (i) a $184.6 million impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels, (ii) a $55.5 million other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) loss relating to our investment in an affiliate company and (iii) a $58.3 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Containers.

(3) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 exclude the items referred in footnote (2) as well as $0.8 million of net income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.

(4) Revenue revised to reflect the revenue of Navios Containers as net (loss)/income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for all periods presented.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $4.8 million, or 6.3%, to $71.1 million, as compared to $75.9 million for the same period during 2018. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 18.8%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered, partially mitigated by an increase in TCE per day by 14.3% to $14,894 per day in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $13,033 per day in the same period in 2018.

Revenue from the logistics business was $47.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $39.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $14.6 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to higher volumes transshipped in the grain port terminal as well as higher revenue in the iron ore port terminal compared to the three month period ended December 31, 2018 as iron ore port terminal operations were partially interrupted from a fire incident in 2018, and (ii) a $3.8 million increase in revenue from the barge business mainly due to higher volumes of liquid and dry cargo transported. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $8.6 million decrease in sales of products mainly due to a decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volumes of products sold, and (ii) a $1.4 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to less spot trips performed.

Revenue of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of obtaining control) to December 31, 2018 was $12.1 million.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $111.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $200.8 million Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was $19.4 million, as compared to $19.7 million Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. This increase in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) a $33.5 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding $4.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA incurred in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 from consolidating Navios Containers); (ii) a $4.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations; (iii) a $0.4 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iv) a $0.4 million decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs from continuing operations and (v) $0.7 million of minority interest of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase of $39.9 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $0.4 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net from continuing operations and (ii) a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense from continuing operations.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $2.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $2.8 million of Net Loss for the same period in 2018.

Net Income of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $0.8 million for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of obtaining control) to December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $29.2 million to $74.7 million, as compared to $45.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $21.7 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies, (ii) a $13.7 million gain on bond extinguishment, (iii) a $10.9 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses from continuing operations and $0.5 million time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (iv) $5.3 million direct vessel expenses of Navios Containers (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (v) a $3.6 million increase in revenue from continuing operations, (vi) $0.9 million general and administrative expenses of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and (vii) $0.3 million other expense, net of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase of $56.9 million was partially mitigated by (i) $12.1 million revenue of Navios Containers for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018, (ii) a $2.9 million increase in direct vessel expenses from continuing operations (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs), (iii) a $6.0 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) from continuing operations, (iv) a $5.4 million decrease in other income from continuing operations and (v) a $1.3 million increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Excluding Navios Containers for the consolidated period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 of $4.3 million, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was $33.5 million.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $19.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2018.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The information for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (6) $ 482,449 $ 505,686 Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (192,110 ) $ (268,718 ) Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ 53,949 (2) $ (71,602 )(5) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112 $ 55,637 EBITDA $ 61,881 $ (18,231 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822 (1) $ 179,637 (4) Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (12.43 ) $ (23.33 ) Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ 3.79 (3) $ (6.84 )(5)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes (i) a $156.1 million of impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels, (ii) a $61.7 million loss on loss of control of Navios Containers, (iii) a $13.5 million of OTTI loss related to our investment in an affiliate company, and (iv) a $10.6 million write-off of intangible assets incurred by one of our affiliates.

(2) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes items referred in footnote (1) as well as a $4.1 million net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.

(3) Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes items referred in footnotes (1) and (2) as well as a gain of $45.7 million related to the tender offer for the Company’s preferred stock and the conversion of accrued dividends on private preferred stock to common stock.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 excludes (i) a $200.7 million of impairment loss relating to drybulk vessels; (ii) a $55.5 million OTTI loss relating to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) a $58.3 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Containers.

(5) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 excludes items referred in footnote (4) as well as $0.8 million of net income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers.

(6) Revenue revised to reflect the revenue of Navios Containers as net (loss)/income from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for all periods presented.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $43.8 million, or 14.7%, to $254.2 million, as compared to $298.0 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 14.0%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered. The TCE per day amounted to $12,519 per day in the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $12,534 per day in the same period in 2018.

Revenue from the logistics business was $228.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $207.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $25.9 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to higher volumes transshipped in the grain port terminal as well as higher revenue in the iron ore port terminal compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 as iron ore port terminal operations were partially interrupted from a fire incident in 2018, (ii) a $13.5 million increase in revenue from the barge business mainly due to higher volumes of liquid and dry cargo transported, and (iii) a $4.4 million increase in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to more operating days of the cabotage fleet. The overall increase was partially mitigated by a $23.1 million decrease in sales of products mainly due to a decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volumes of products sold.

Revenue of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date) was $89.9 million, as compared to $12.1 million for the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and consisted of time charter revenues.

Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $192.1 million for year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $268.7 million Net Loss for the same period in 2018. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income of Navios Holdings for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $53.9 million, as compared to $71.6 million Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the same period in 2018. The $125.5 million increase in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $94.6 million (excluding $29.6 million increase of Adjusted Ebitda of Navios Containers incurred for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018); (ii) a decrease of $2.7 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs from continuing operations; (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iv) a decrease in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations of $18.1 million; (v) a decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net from continuing operations of $6.4 million; and (vi) a $4.7 increase in minority interest of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This overall increase in Adjusted Net Income was partially mitigated by an increase in income tax expense of $2.7 million from continuing operations.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $32.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $4.1 million for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date), as compared to $0.8 million for the period from November 30, 2018 (date of gaining control) to December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $124.2 million to $303.8 million, as compared to $179.6 million for the same period in 2018. The $124.2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $77.8 million increase in revenue of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (ii) a $40.9 million increase in bond extinguishment gains; (iii) a $27.3 million increase in other income, net from continuing operations; (iv) a $28.6 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses from continuing operations; (v) a $9.8 million gain on sale of business recorded in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (vi) a $39.6 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies. This overall increase of $224.0 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $23.3 million decrease in revenue from continuing operations; (ii) a $7.6 million increase in direct vessel expenses from continuing operations (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) and a $38.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses of Navios Containers (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs) for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (iii) a $11.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) from continuing operations and a $5.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; (iv) a $4.5 million increase in net income attributable to the non-controlling interest; (v) a $3.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018; and (vi) a $5.6 million increase in other expense, net of Navios Containers for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019, as compared to the period from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Excluding the increase of $29.6 million of Navios Containers for the consolidated periods from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 and from November 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was $94.6 million.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $103.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $81.1 million for the same period in 2018.

Fleet Summary Data:

The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings' dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics’ fleets) and its fleet performance for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Three Month Three Month Year Year Period Ended Period Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Available Days (1) 4,641 5,716 19,738 22,938 Operating Days (2) 4,621 5,705 19,613 22,855 Fleet Utilization (3) 99.6 % 99.8 % 99.4 % 99.6 % Equivalent Vessels (4) 50 62 54 63 TCE (5) $ 14,894 $ 13,033 $ 12,519 $ 12,534





(1 ) Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Holdings' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydocking or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. (2 ) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3 ) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Holdings' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels. (4 ) Equivalent Vessels is defined as the total available days during a relevant period divided by the number of days of this period. (5 ) TCE is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.

Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release and our earnings call contain and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and any market recovery, and Navios Holdings' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra Handymax and Handysize vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Holdings operates, the value of our publicly traded subsidiaries, risks associated with operations outside the United States, and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 20-F and Forms 6-K. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Holdings makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock or debt securities.



EXHIBIT I

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars — except share and per share data)

Three Month

Period Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Month

Period Ended

December 31,

2018 Year

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year

Ended

December 31,

2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 118,881 $ 115,300 $ 482,449 $ 505,686 Administrative fee revenue from

affiliates __ 6,905 16,991 28,393 Time charter, voyage and logistics

business expenses (39,519 ) (50,424 ) (177,216 ) (205,787 ) Direct vessel expenses(1) (25,029 ) (22,505 ) (101,467 ) (96,261 ) General and administrative expenses

incurred on behalf of affiliates __ (6,905 ) (16,991 ) (28,393 ) General and administrative expenses(2) (10,495 ) (4,883 ) (36,194 ) (26,640 ) Depreciation and amortization (19,601 ) (24,532 ) (81,723 ) (99,779 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net (31,781 ) (31,371 ) (122,817 ) (129,168 ) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels,

net (130,649 ) (184,587 ) (156,106 ) (200,657 ) Gain on bond extinguishment 13,697 __ 47,430 6,464 Gain on sale of business __ __ 9,802 __ Bargain gain upon obtaining

control/(Loss on loss of control) __ 58,313 (61,741 ) 58,313 Other income, net 4,226 9,591 27,909 663 Loss before equity in net earnings of

affiliated companies (120,270 ) (135,098 ) (169,674 ) (187,166 ) Equity in net earnings/(losses) of

affiliated companies 10,700 (66,485 ) (9,185 ) (80,205 ) Loss before taxes $ (109,570 ) $ (201,583 ) $ (178,859 ) $ (267,371 ) Income tax (expense)/ benefit (643 ) (216 ) (1,475 ) 1,108 Net loss from continuing operations (110,213 ) (201,799 ) (180,334 ) (266,263 ) Net income/(loss) from discontinued

operations __ 752 (4,118 ) 752 Net loss (110,213 ) (201,047 ) (184,452 ) (265,511 ) Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to

the noncontrolling interest (1,023 ) 294 (7,658 ) (3,207 ) Net loss attributable to Navios

Holdings common stockholders $ (111,236 ) $ (200,753 ) $ (192,110 ) $ (268,718 ) Loss attributable to Navios Holdings

common stockholders, basic and

diluted (112,528 ) $ (203,315 ) $ (153,608 ) $ (278,959 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

attributable to Navios Holdings

common stockholders



$ (8.94 )



$ (16.93 )



$ (12.43 )



$ (23.33 ) Weighted average number of shares,

basic and diluted 12,592,465 12,008,386 12,356,024 11,958,959

(1) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $12.8 million and $12.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $53.9 million and $56.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $17.4 million and $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Period from

January 1 to

August 30, Period from

November 30 to

December 31, Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 89,925 $ 12,053 Time charter, voyage and port terminal expenses (3,976 ) (546 ) Direct vessel expenses (44,088 ) (5,282 ) General and administrative expenses (6,706 ) (873 ) Depreciation and amortization (22,858 ) (3,060 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net (10,519 ) (1,204 ) Other expense, net (5,896 ) (336 ) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (4,118 ) $ 752





NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

Other Financial Data

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 78,727 $ 150,774 Vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets, net 1,281,018 1,898,455 Goodwill and other intangibles 264,490 299,273 Operating lease assets 264,005 __ Other current and non-current assets 254,615 333,994 Total assets $ 2,142,855 $ 2,682,496 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-term debt, including current portion $ 390,405 $ 543,899 Senior and ship mortgage notes, net 1,170,679 1,272,108 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 87,103 __ Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 226,329 __ Other current and non-current liabilities 109,314 344,809 Total stockholders’ equity 159,025 521,680 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,142,855 $ 2,682,496



Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) per share are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/(loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and gains/(losses) on bond and debt extinguishment, (v) (provision)/recovery for losses on accounts receivable, (vi) equity in affiliates, net of dividends received, (vii) payments for drydock and special survey costs, (viii) noncontrolling interest, (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets/ subsidiaries/businesses, on loss of control and bargain gain, (x) unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives, and (xi) loss on sale and reclassification to earnings of available-for-sale securities and impairment charges. Navios Holdings believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Holdings’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Holdings also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Holdings to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Holdings’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Holdings’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Navios Logistics EBITDA is used to measure its operating performance.

We present Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders adjusts net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders Per share is defined as Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares for each of the periods presented.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics and Navios Containers through deconsolidation) and EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Navios Containers on a stand-alone basis:



Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

December 31, December 31, Three Month Period Ended 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,319 $ 16,046 Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets (23,271 ) 11,890 Net decrease/(increase) in operating liabilities 21,509 (3,567 ) Net interest cost 31,781 32,575 Deferred finance charges (1,949 ) (1,917 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable — (157 ) Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received 9,782 (12,095 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 8,889 1,566 Noncontrolling interest (1,023 ) 294 Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net (130,649 ) (184,587 ) Gain on bond extinguishment 13,697 — Gain on sale of assets — 866 Bargain gain upon obtaining control — 58,313 Impairment loss on investment in affiliate — (55,524 ) EBITDA $ (55,915 ) $ (136,297 ) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net 130,649 184,587 Impairment loss on investment in affiliate — 55,524 Bargain gain upon obtaining control — (58,313 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734 $ 45,501





Three Month Period Ended



December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,319 $ 16,046 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ 3,295 $ (24,007 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (46,410 ) $ 15,754





Adjusted EBITDA breakdown December 31,

December 31,

Three Month Period Ended 2019

2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

(unaudited) Core shipping operations $ 45,307 $ 34,763 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 18,727 17,408 Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest) — 4,291 Equity in net earnings/ (losses) of affiliated companies 10,700 (10,961 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,734 $ 45,501

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

December 31, December 31, Three Month Period Ended 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income/(loss) $ 2,830 $ (2,815 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,261 7,672 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 1,125 1,429 Interest expense and finance cost, net 7,958 9,954 Income tax expense 576 150 EBITDA $ 19,750 $ 16,390

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

November 30 to Period December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,791 ) Net increase in operating assets 1,292 Net decrease in operating liabilities 4,833 Net interest cost 1,204 Deferred finance charges (14 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 1,491 EBITDA $ 5,015

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

December 31, December 31, Year Ended 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112 $ 55,637 Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets (97,684 ) 25,632 Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities 98,247 (6,662 ) Net interest cost 133,336 130,372 Deferred finance charges (8,242 ) (7,880 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable (999 ) (575 ) Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received (179 ) (28,793 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 23,106 7,755 Noncontrolling interest (7,658 ) (3,207 ) Other gain on assets — 894 Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net (156,106 ) (200,657 ) Gain on bond and debt extinguishment 47,430 6,464 Gain on sale of business 9,802 — (Loss on loss of control)/ Bargain gain upon obtaining control (61,741 ) 58,313 Impairment loss on investment in affiliate (13,543 ) (55,524 ) EBITDA $ 61,881 $ (18,231 ) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net 156,106 200,657 Impairment loss on investment in affiliate 13,543 55,524 Write-off of intangible assets of affiliates 10,551 — Loss on loss of control/(Bargain gain upon obtaining control) 61,741 (58,313 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822 $ 179,637





Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,112 $ 55,637 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities $ (56,467 ) $ 27,863 Net cash used in financing activities $ (111,692 ) $ (66,916 )





Adjusted EBITDA breakdown December 31, December 31, Year Ended 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Core shipping operations $ 162,740 $ 121,361 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 92,299 78,666 Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest) 33,874 4,291 Equity in net earnings/ (losses) of affiliated companies 14,909 (24,681 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,822 $ 179,637

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

December 31,

December 31, Year Ended 2019

2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income $ 32,139 $ 6,862 Depreciation and amortization 29,435 29,307 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 5,166 7,204 Interest expense and finance cost, net 35,952 39,152 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 1,233 (1,376 ) EBITDA $ 103,925 $ 81,149

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

January 1 to

August 30,

2019 November 30 to

December 31,

2018 Period (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 9,728 $ (3,791 ) Net increase in operating assets 512 1,292 Net decrease in operating liabilities 3,531 4,833 Net interest cost 10,519 1,204 Deferred finance charges (492 ) (14 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 6,108 1,491 EBITDA $ 29,906 $ 5,015





EXHIBIT II

Owned Vessels

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Navios Serenity Handysize 2011 34,690 Navios Astra Ultra Handymax 2006 53,468 Navios Ulysses Ultra Handymax 2007 55,728 Navios Celestial Ultra Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Vega Ultra Handymax 2009 58,792 Navios Star(1) Panamax 2002 76,662 Navios Amitie Panamax 2005 75,395 Navios Northern Star Panamax 2005 75,395 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 N Bonanza Panamax 2006 76,596 Navios Avior Panamax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Panamax 2012 81,472 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Dream Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Dream Coral (2) Capesize 2015 181,249

(1) Agreed to be sold.

(2) Chartered-in vessel expected to be delivered to the owned fleet within Q1 2020.

Long-term Chartered-in Fleet in Operation

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year

Built Deadweight

(in metric

tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Lyra Handysize 2012 34,718 Yes (2) Navios Mercury Ultra Handymax 2013 61,393 Yes Navios Venus Ultra Handymax 2015 61,339 Yes Navios Marco Polo Panamax 2011 80,647 Yes Navios Southern Star Panamax 2013 82,224 Yes Elsa S Panamax 2015 80,954 No Navios Amber Panamax 2015 80,994 Yes Navios Sky Panamax 2015 82,056 Yes Navios Coral Panamax 2016 84,904 Yes Navios Citrine Panamax 2017 81,626 Yes Navios Dolphin Panamax 2017 81,630 Yes Mont Blanc Hawk Panamax 2017 81,638 No Cassiopeia Ocean Panamax 2018 82,069 No Navios Gemini Panamax 2018 81,704 No (3) Navios Horizon I Panamax 2019 81,692 No (3) Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Yes Navios Obeliks Capesize 2012 181,415 Yes Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Yes





(1 ) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service. (2 ) Navios Holdings holds the initial 50% purchase option on the vessel. (3 ) Navios Holdings has the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.

Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet

Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet in Operation

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year

Built Deadweight

(in metric

tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Herakles I Panamax 2019 82,036 Yes Navios Uranus Panamax 2019 81,516 Yes Navios Felicity I Panamax 2020 81,946 Yes





Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet to be delivered

Vessel Name Vessel Type Delivery date Deadweight

(in metric

tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Galaxy II Panamax Q1 2020 81,600 Yes Navios Magellan II Panamax Q2 2020 81,000 Yes





(1 ) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service.



