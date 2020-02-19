RAPT Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., its President and CEO, will be presenting at two upcoming conferences:



Cowen & Company 40 th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

32nd Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Laguna Niguel, CA.

A live webcast and audio archive of both presentations may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations . Please connect to the website 10 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1), that are in the discovery stage of development.

Media Contact:

Angela Bitting

media@rapt.com

(925) 202-6211

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com



