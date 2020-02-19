Assembly Biosciences to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced that John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2pm ET.



A live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the company's website at assemblybio.com .

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP-compliant banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

Contacts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Investors:

Lauren Glaser

(415) 521-3828

lglaser@assemblybio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.