Affimed to Present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Heidelberg, Germany, February 19, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “Investors” section of Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

Affimed Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com



