Global Rolling Stock Market Projected to Reach to Reach USD 200 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Rolling Stock Market

Global rolling stock market predicted to reach above USD 200 billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Rolling Stock market is around 3% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “Rolling Stock Market By Product Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Wagons, Coaches) and By Locomotive Propulsion (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

The rising demand for the global rolling stock market in 2019 was nearly USD 184 Billion and is predicted to reach above USD 200 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Rolling Stock market is around 3% from 2020 to 2026.

Rolling stock word is used in the railway transportation industry, which includes any vehicle that can move on rail-road. It consists of powered vehicles such as locomotives and unpowered vehicles such as passenger coaches, freight wagons, railroad cars and more. The suspension system of rolling stock has two stages primary suspension and secondary suspension, among which primary suspension helps to maintain the stability of the wagons and secondary suspension use to connects the car body and bogie, to separate the car body from excitations conducted from track irregularities. There are two types of braking systems such as the mechanical braking system and the electrical braking system.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/rolling-stock-market-by-product-type-locomotives-rapid

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

The mechanical braking systems include axle-mounted disc brakes, wheel-mounted disc brakes, and wheel-tread brakes, among which axle-mounted disc brakes are imposed on trailer bogies, and wheel-mounted disc brakes are employed on motor bogies. Among both, oil or compressed air is applied to a brake the cylinder which stops the brake lining touching the disc. The electrical dynamic braking used by the electric braking system transforms the motor into a braking generator to disappear the kinetic energy as heat. Regenerative braking does not transfer generated energy into heat.

Numerous countries are developing their rail infrastructure due to the increasing demand for efficient, safe, and secure transport. Rail transportation is faster, cheap and suitable for carrying bulky and heavy goods over long distances. Moreover, passengers favor rail transportation due to traffic congestion. A rise in technological innovations in rolling stock such as autonomous rolling stocks ensures comfort in transport. All these factors are considered as a driver of the rolling stock market. However, high investment for the setup of the railway infrastructure, on various parameters such as train length, speed, and load capacity and renovation of extant rolling stock are restraining the market growth. High maintenance costs, service costs and an increase in R&D expenditure may slow down the market growth. Many developing countries and developed countries are aiming to expand their rail network for economic growth and a better standard of living. Moreover, numerous manufacturers of the rolling stock markets are focusing to develop reliable modes of transport equipment and enhancement of the railway network across the globe. All these factors may create opportunities in the market.

The rolling stock market is segmented on the basis of product types such as locomotives, rapid transit, wagons, and coaches among which rapid transit segment acquired the highest revenue share among all segments. In 2019, the growth of the rapid transit segment growth was valued at USD 103 billion and expected to grow in future years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/rolling-stock-market-by-product-type-locomotives-rapid

By Locomotive Propulsion, Electric locomotives benefit from the high efficiency of electric motors, often above 90%.In electric locomotives, there is no engine and exhaust noise and less mechanical noise. This parameter makes the electric locomotive more ecofriendly which in turn is expected to accelerate the market growth over the forthcoming years.

The Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the rolling stock market in the coming years amid increasing railway network in the region. Increasing adoption of the launch of metro in various countries in the region such as India is supporting the market growth in the region.

Browse the full “Rolling Stock Market By Product Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Wagons, Coaches) and By Locomotive Propulsion (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/rolling-stock-market-by-product-type-locomotives-rapid

Key players holding the top position in the rolling stock market are Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, CRRC Corporation Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Alstom SA, Siemens AG, CJSC Transmashholding, Stadler Rail AG, Bombardier Inc, General Electric Co, Hyundai RotemCompanyand, and other.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/rolling-stock-market-by-product-type-locomotives-rapid

This report segments the rolling stock market as follows:

Global Rolling Stock Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Locomotives

Rapid Transit

Wagons

Coaches

Global Rolling Stock Market: By Locomotive Propulsion Segment Analysis

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.