Brazil Cold Chain Market is Expected to Reach around USD 6.5 billion by 2023: Ken Research
Large Unmet Need for Refrigerated Storage: According to the Global Storage Capacity Report, 2018 by the Global Cold Chain Alliance, Brazil has a large unmet need for refrigerated storage. The increasing per capita income and grocery retail spending in the country has led to an increase in the consumption of refrigerated and processed foods but the storage capacity still falls short. The country’s Market Development Index which measures the storage capacity per urban resident, stood at 0.106 in 2018 while the index for India was 0.343 which shows the unmet need and demonstrates the potential for growth of the cold storage industry in Brazil in future.
Technological Improvement and Automation: Cold chain companies in Brazil are adopting better and modern cold chain technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification in warehouses, Cloud Storage and Internet of Things for real-time inventory management, Electronic Data Interchange to facilitate smooth exchange of information with clients during transportation and more. There is also scope for implementing automation in the storage facilities using drones and robots which will significantly improve the efficiency of the Cold Chain industry in the country and positively impact its growth.
Infrastructural Development: The government of Brazil has been initiating programmes such as the National Logistics Plan and Investment Partnerships Program to modernize and expand the transport infrastructure in the country and reduce the dependence on road transportation. A budget of USD 10 billion has been allocated to the project in order to improve the infrastructure and improve the efficiency of the logistics supply chain. Better transport infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the Brazil Cold Chain Market in the forecast period and increase the contribution of the Cold Transport to the overall industry.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2023 – By Cold Storage and Cold Transportation, By Ownership (Owned and Rented), By End Users (Meat and seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy products, Bakery and Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals and others)” believe that rising exports of meat and sub-tropical fruits and expansion of the transport infrastructure in the country coupled with adopting automation and technologies in the cold chain facilities will positively impact the growth of the Cold Chain market in Brazil. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.5% in terms of the revenue generated during the forecasted period 2018-2023.
Key Segments Covered:
By Type of Market:
Cold Storage
By Ownership
Owned
Rented (3PL)
By Temperature
Frozen
Chilled
Ambient
By Region
South
South-East
North-east
Central-west
North
Federal District
Cold Transport
By Ownership
Owned
Rented (3PL)
By Mode of Transport
Water
Land
Sea
By Location
International
Domestic
By Application (Product Category):
Meat and Seafood
Fruits and Vegetables
Dairy Products
Bakery and Confectionery
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Ownership:
Owned
Rented (3PL)
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period – 2013-2018
Forecast Period – 2019-2023
Companies Covered:
Friozem Armazens Frigorificos Ltda.
Superfrio Armazens Gerais Ltda.
Arfrio Armazens Gerais Frigorificos
Brado Logistica S/A
Brasfrigo S/A
Logfrio S/A
AP Logistica Group
CAP Logistica Frigorificada Ltda.
Localfrio S/A
Martini Meat S/A
Comfrio
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Stakeholders in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Infrastructural Analysis of Brazil
Regional Analysis of Brazil
Value Chain Analysis
Comparative Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market with other countries
Brazil Cold Chain Market Introduction
Emerging technologies in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Brazil Cold Chain Market Size, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023E
Brazil Cold Storage Market Size, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Storage Market Segmentation, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Storage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023E
Brazil Cold Transport Market Size, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Transport Market Segmentation, 2013-2018
Brazil Cold Transport Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023E
Competitive Advantage for Setting up Cold Chain Facilities in Brazil
Government Regulations in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Trends and Developments in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Issues and Challenges in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Decision Making Process for Clients in Brazil Cold Chain Market
SWOT Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market
Competitive Landscape in Brazil Cold Chain Market
Analyst Recommendations in Brazil Cold Chain Market
