Brazil Cold Chain Market is Expected to Reach around USD 6.5 billion by 2023: Ken Research

Brazil Cold Chain Market Brazil Cold Chain Industry

BRAZIL, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The adoption of modern technologies and automation in cold storage facilities along with better transport infrastructure and connectivity is expected to accelerate the growth of the Cold Chain Market in Brazil."Large Unmet Need for Refrigerated Storage: According to the Global Storage Capacity Report, 2018 by the Global Cold Chain Alliance, Brazil has a large unmet need for refrigerated storage. The increasing per capita income and grocery retail spending in the country has led to an increase in the consumption of refrigerated and processed foods but the storage capacity still falls short. The country’s Market Development Index which measures the storage capacity per urban resident, stood at 0.106 in 2018 while the index for India was 0.343 which shows the unmet need and demonstrates the potential for growth of the cold storage industry in Brazil in future.For more information, refer to below link:Technological Improvement and Automation: Cold chain companies in Brazil are adopting better and modern cold chain technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification in warehouses, Cloud Storage and Internet of Things for real-time inventory management, Electronic Data Interchange to facilitate smooth exchange of information with clients during transportation and more. There is also scope for implementing automation in the storage facilities using drones and robots which will significantly improve the efficiency of the Cold Chain industry in the country and positively impact its growth.Infrastructural Development: The government of Brazil has been initiating programmes such as the National Logistics Plan and Investment Partnerships Program to modernize and expand the transport infrastructure in the country and reduce the dependence on road transportation. A budget of USD 10 billion has been allocated to the project in order to improve the infrastructure and improve the efficiency of the logistics supply chain. Better transport infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the Brazil Cold Chain Market in the forecast period and increase the contribution of the Cold Transport to the overall industry.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2023 – By Cold Storage and Cold Transportation, By Ownership (Owned and Rented), By End Users (Meat and seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy products, Bakery and Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals and others)” believe that rising exports of meat and sub-tropical fruits and expansion of the transport infrastructure in the country coupled with adopting automation and technologies in the cold chain facilities will positively impact the growth of the Cold Chain market in Brazil. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.5% in terms of the revenue generated during the forecasted period 2018-2023.Key Segments Covered: By Type of Market: Cold Storage By Ownership Owned Rented (3PL) By Temperature Frozen Chilled Ambient By Region South South-East North-east Central-west North Federal District Cold Transport By Ownership Owned Rented (3PL) By Mode of Transport Water Land Sea By Location International Domestic By Application (Product Category): Meat and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Pharmaceuticals Others By Ownership: Owned Rented (3PL) Time Period Captured in the Report: Historical Period – 2013-2018 Forecast Period – 2019-2023 Companies Covered: Friozem Armazens Frigorificos Ltda. Superfrio Armazens Gerais Ltda. Arfrio Armazens Gerais Frigorificos Brado Logistica S/A Brasfrigo S/A Logfrio S/A AP Logistica Group CAP Logistica Frigorificada Ltda. Localfrio S/A Martini Meat S/A ComfrioKey Topics Covered in the ReportStakeholders in Brazil Cold Chain MarketInfrastructural Analysis of BrazilRegional Analysis of BrazilValue Chain AnalysisComparative Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market with other countriesBrazil Cold Chain Market IntroductionBrazil Cold Chain Market Size, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023EBrazil Cold Storage Market Size, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Storage Market Segmentation, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Storage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023EBrazil Cold Transport Market Size, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Transport Market Segmentation, 2013-2018Brazil Cold Transport Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023ECompetitive Advantage for Setting up Cold Chain Facilities in BrazilGovernment Regulations in Brazil Cold Chain MarketTrends and Developments in Brazil Cold Chain MarketIssues and Challenges in Brazil Cold Chain MarketDecision Making Process for Clients in Brazil Cold Chain MarketSWOT Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain MarketCompetitive Landscape in Brazil Cold Chain MarketAnalyst Recommendations in Brazil Cold Chain MarketFor more information, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.