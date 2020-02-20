Global Synthetic Dyes Market Outlook on Insights And Forecasts 2030

The Business Research Company has provided a Latest Report "Synthetic Dyes Global Market Report 2020" wherein it gives Market Insights and Developments.

The global synthetic dye market was worth $31.97 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% and reach $50.38 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic dye market is expected to grow at a rate of about 13% and reach $50.38 billion by 2023. The synthetic dyes market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry. However, the growing awareness about adverse health effects of certain synthetic dyes is pushing dye manufacturers to shift from chemical-based synthetic dyes to natural dyes, negatively impacting the market.

The synthetic dyes market consists of sales of synthetic dyes and related services used in the field of textile, paint, and printing to provide long-lasting coloring benefit. Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

The global synthetic dyes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The synthetic dyes market is segmented into acid dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, VAT dyes, and others.

By Geography - The global synthetic dyes is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific synthetic dyes market accounts for the largest share in the global synthetic dyes market with around 45% of the market.

Trends In The Synthetic Dyes Market

A range of high wet-fast disperse dyes is trending the synthetic dyes market. High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and active wear applications.

Potential Opportunities In The Synthetic Dyes Market

With increase in demand of packaging requirements from various industries, the scope and potential for the global synthetic dyes market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, and Vedant.

Markets Covered: global synthetic dyes market

Data Segmentations: synthetic dyes market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Synthetic Dyes Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, and Vedant

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, synthetic dyes market customer information, synthetic dyes market product/service analysis – product examples, synthetic dyes market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global synthetic dyes market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Synthetic Dyes Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the synthetic dyes market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Synthetic Dyes Sector: The report reveals where the global synthetic dyes industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

