J&J, Benefit Cosmetics and L'Occitane Announce Partnership with GIRLGAMER Esports Festival

GIRLGAMER Esports Festival logo

Several first-time esports sponsors lining up to support women in gaming at GIRLGAMER Dubai World Finals, February 19-22

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J&J is thrilled to partner with the 2020 GIRLGAMER World Finals and we look forward to inspiring a new generation of competitive girl gamers.” — Mary Ndandi, Carefree Brand Manager for Johnson & Johnson MENA

DUBAI, UAE, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Johnson, L’Occitane and Benefit Cosmetics Sponsor the Groundbreaking GIRLGAMER Esports FestivalWorld Finals in Dubai, 19-22 FebruarySeveral first-time esports sponsors lining up to support women in gamingDubai, February 19, 2020 - The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP esports, announces the roster of non-endemic sponsors for its World Finals in Dubai:• Johnson & Johnson’s Carefree brand makes its first appearance in esports• L’Occitane beauty & personal care also debuts its gaming initiatives in Dubai• Benefit Cosmetics expands its work in esports after sponsoring the 2019 GIRLGAMER Sydney regional finals and recently announcing a partnership with leading org Gen.GThese companies join Logitech G in supporting GIRLGAMER, and each will host an activation onsite to connect with the passionate gaming & esports fans in attendance.The World Finals, which will be held at the Meydan Grandstand from February 19th to 22nd, are the last stage of the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Tour which has held global qualifying stages in South Korea, Spain, Brazil and Australia.“Our brand values of empowering young women to be confident every day, to be ambitious and powerful in feminineness as well as to aspire to freedom in all aspects of life align well with the GIRLGAMER mission that speaks to women empowerment, equality and inclusion. Carefree is thrilled to partner with the 2020 World Finals and we look forward to inspiring a new generation of competitive gamers,” says Mary Ndandi, Carefree Brand Manager for Johnson & Johnson MENA."This is a very exciting and proud moment for L’Occitane as we enter into our first esports partnership. We support the GIRLGAMER mission of equality and empowerment, and are pleased to help bring one of the world’s most exciting & forward thinking concepts to the Middle East,” says Mariana Rodrigues, Marketing Director ME Region for L’Occitane.“We are thrilled at the reception for GIRLGAMER in the advertising and sponsorship community. Our mission is to promote diversity and inclusivity, which is clearly a message that resonates with fans, players, teams and industry partners. The World Finals in Dubai helps to highlight the incredible gender equality work being done in the region. We have ambitious growth plans for 2020 and beyond as we build out the global GIRLGAMER platform. Fernando Pereira, organizer of the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.The USD $100,000 prize pool event will be live-streamed exclusively on Twitch worldwide (twitch.tv/girlgamer), except China where GIRLGAMER will be seen exclusively on Huya.Qualifying teams for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and League of Legends (LOL) include:- 2x defending CS:GO champions Team Dignitas (USA)- Brazil’s Team Innova and Intz; Carnage (Australia), Team Charon (South Korea)- Representing the EU: Assassins, OOB, Grow uP EsportsThe GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals will also feature a business conference that includes talks by established international industry leaders, awareness panel discussions, pro player meet & greets, cosplay competitions, the GIRLGAMER Awards ceremony, and a headline concert by rapper Gucci Mane.Organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP esports, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an exciting event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as a platform to promote women empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.# # #For more information: Dave Smith | +1 917 667 2269 | dave@mettasport.com

Sizzle reel



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.