Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.  The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net income of $12.0 million, or $0.22 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share.  For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $12.8 million, or $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, which excludes from the net income a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $17.4 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $48.5 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $47.0 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $190.1 million, or $5.46 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $158.7 million, or $4.56 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) an aggregate loss of $17.8 million  recorded on the Company’s exchange of an aggregate of $203.5 million principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2019 in the second and third quarters of 2018, (ii) a $13.2 million write-off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the 2017 merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc,  together resulting in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss of $31.3 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share.

Declaration of Dividend

On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date).  As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Other Recent and Fourth Quarter Significant Events

  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the first quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

• For the LR2s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $25,000 per day for 70% of the days.   Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,300 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.

• For the LR1s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $19,000 per day for 80% of the days.   Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,400 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.

• For the MRs in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $22,000 per day for 60% of the days.   Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $2,800 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.

• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $24,000 per day for 60% of the days.

  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2019:

• For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $25,230 per revenue day.

• For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $17,653 per revenue day.

• For the MRs in the pool: an average of $17,429 per revenue day.

• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $19,294 per revenue day.

  • In November 2019, the Company entered into an “at the market” offering program (the "ATM Program") pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. No shares have been sold under this Program through the date of this press release.

  • In November and December 2019, the Company executed two term loan facilities with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG and Prudential Private Capital, respectively, for approximately $99.1 million in aggregate. These facilities were partially drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on five vessels that were previously financed under the Company’s KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company's liquidity increased by approximately $31.0 million in aggregate as a result of these transactions.  There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under the facility with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers.

  • In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from an upsized lease financing arrangement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited ("CSSC") to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of its vessels.

  • As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments from financial institutions for an additional  eight different facilities to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on certain of the Company's vessels.  These commitments are expected to increase the Company's liquidity by approximately $118.7 million, after the repayment of existing indebtedness. Subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation for these facilities, the drawdowns are expected to occur as the scrubbers are installed throughout the remainder of 2020.

  • In December 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2019 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per common share.

  • In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases.  The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Company's transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. ( the "Trafigura Transaction") that was announced in September 2019.  The bareboat leases have similar terms and conditions as the original leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.

At  the Market Share Issuance Program

In November 2019, the Company entered into the ATM Program pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the “Agent”). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Agent and the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.

No shares have been sold under the ATM Program through the date of this press release.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,626,119 and 49,857,998, respectively.  For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 56,780,849 and 51,735,977, respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022, and 62,009,488 and 57,656,484, respectively, under the if-converted method.

The diluted weighted average number of shares was anti-dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2019 as the Company incurred a net loss.

The weighted average number of shares under the if-converted method was anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on February 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time.  The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number:  +1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID:  9755054

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8jjse99m

Current Liquidity

As of February 17, 2020, the Company had $164.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 and that is in progress as of January 1, 2020:

             
  Number of
Vessels		 Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment
Systems		 Scrubbers Aggregate
Costs
($ in millions)		 Aggregate
Offhire Days
in Q4 2019
Completed in fourth quarter of 2019            
LR2 5 3 2 5 $21.8 216
LR1 2 2 5.2 41
MR 7 7 5 7 30.8 348
Handymax 6 6 6 18.1 135
  20 16 13 14 $75.9 740
             
In progress as of December 31, 2019            
LR2 6 5 5 6 $29.0 382
LR1 1 1 2.5
MR 5 5 4 5 22.3 104
Handymax 1 1 1 2.8 27
  13 11 10 12 $56.6 513
             

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):

   
In millions of U.S. dollars As of February 17, 2020 (1)
   
Q1 2020 - payments made through February 17, 2020 $ 7.9  
Q1 2020 - remaining payments 50.3
  
Q2 2020 54.8  
Q3 2020 34.5  
Q4 2020 14.4  
FY 2021 27.0  
     

﻿

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations.  These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation.  In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems.  The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.
   

Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):

     
  Q1 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment Systems		 Scrubbers Days (4)
LR2 6   4   8   488  
LR1     4   212  
MR 5   5   9   671  
Handymax 1   1     11  
         
Total Q1 2020 12   10   21   1,382  
         
  Q2 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment Systems		 Scrubbers Days (4)
LR2 5   1   8   476  
LR1       88  
MR 5   5   10   484  
Handymax        
         
Total Q2 2020 10   6   18   1,048  
         
  Q3 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment Systems		 Scrubbers Days (4)
LR2 1     2   90  
LR1 5     5   200  
MR     7   270  
Handymax        
         
Total Q3 2020 6     14   560  
         
  Q4 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment Systems		 Scrubbers Days (4)
LR2        
LR1        
MR     4   170  
Handymax        
         
Total Q4 2020     4   170  
         
  FY 2021  
  Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water
Treatment Systems		 Scrubbers Days (4)
LR2 12       240  
LR1 7       140  
MR        
Handymax        
         
Total FY 2021 19       380  

﻿

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously.  Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period.  Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period.
(4) Represents total estimated offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.
   

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

  In thousands of U.S. dollars   Outstanding
Principal as of
September 30,
2019		 Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net		 Outstanding
Principal as of
December 31,
2019		 Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net		 Outstanding
Principal as of
February 17,
2020
1 KEXIM Credit Facility   $ 265,650   $ (66,637 ) $ 199,013   $ (3,239 ) $ 195,774  
2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility   94,091   (2,139 ) 91,952   (1,602 ) 90,350  
3 ING Credit Facility   134,624   (3,184 ) 131,440   (1,071 ) 130,369  
4 $35.7 Million Term Loan Facility   32,426   (808 ) 31,618   (808 ) 30,810  
5 2017 Credit Facility   134,817   (3,316 ) 131,501     131,501  
6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility   92,869   (2,142 ) 90,727     90,727  
7 ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility   46,641   (963 ) 45,678     45,678  
8 Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility   97,338   (2,104 ) 95,234     95,234  
9 ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility   106,200   (2,875 ) 103,325     103,325  
10 Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1)     42,150   42,150     42,150  
11 Prudential Credit Facility (2)     55,463   55,463   (462 ) 55,001  
12 Ocean Yield Lease Financing   152,304   (2,773 ) 149,531   (1,779 ) 147,752  
13 CMBFL Lease Financing   58,290   (1,227 ) 57,063     57,063  
14 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)   95,126   (1,978 ) 93,148   (1,345 ) 91,803  
15 CSSC Lease Financing   233,545   (4,327 ) 229,218   (2,885 ) 226,333  
16 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)   90,614   (2,804 ) 87,810   (1,953 ) 85,857  
17 2018 CMB Lease Financing   128,956   (2,529 ) 126,427   (2,529 ) 123,898  
18 $116.0 Million Lease Financing   107,731   (1,690 ) 106,041   (1,193 ) 104,848  
19 AVIC International Lease Financing   130,259   (2,948 ) 127,311     127,311  
20 China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing   127,125   (3,375 ) 123,750     123,750  
21 $157.5 Million Lease Financing   141,478   (3,536 ) 137,942     137,942  
22 COSCO Lease Financing   78,375   (1,925 ) 76,450     76,450  
23 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs   45,927   (1,735 ) 44,192   (1,206 ) 42,986  
24 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax   16,621   (3,842 ) 12,779   (2,533 ) 10,246  
25 IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (3)   525,737   (12,733 ) 513,004   59,631   572,635  
26 CSSC Scrubber Financing (4)     10,976   10,976   (915 ) 10,061  
27 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes   53,750     53,750     53,750  
28 Convertible Notes due 2022   203,500     203,500     203,500  
      $ 3,193,994   $ (23,001 ) $ 3,170,993   $ 36,111   $ 3,207,104  

﻿

(1) In December 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $43.7 million.  A portion of the proceeds of this facility were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on two vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Poplar and STI Veneto). There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under this facility, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers. The loan is scheduled to be repaid in quarterly aggregate installment payments of $0.8 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum.  A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of November 2024.  Approximately $0.3 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
(2) In November 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Prudential Private Capital for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $55.5 million.  This facility was fully drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on three vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Clapham, STI Camden and STI Acton).  The loan will be repaid in monthly aggregate installment payments of $0.5 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum.  A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of December 2025.  Approximately $0.2 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
(3) In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases.  The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $68.7 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16.
(4) In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of the Company’s vessels.  The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate. There is currently $1.6 million available under this arrangement, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on the eighth remaining vessel under this agreement.
   

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):

     In millions of U.S. dollars
Q1 2020 - principal payments made through February 17, 2020   $ 32.6  
Q1 2020 - remaining principal payments   49.9  
Q2 2020 (1)   122.6  
Q3 2020 (2)   165.7  
Q4 2020   62.9  
Q1 2021   273.5  
Q2 2021   94.0  
Q3 2021   65.7  
Q4 2021   65.8  
2022 and thereafter   2,307.0  
    $ 3,239.7  


(1) Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.
(2) Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.
   

Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net income of $12.0 million compared to a net loss of $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
       
      For the three months ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2019   2018
  Vessel revenue   $ 221,622     $ 167,525  
  Voyage expenses   (2,483 )   (304 )
  TCE revenue   $ 219,139     $ 167,221  
                   
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $51.9 million to $219.1 million, from $167.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was the result of quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments.  Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $19,910 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $15,008 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significant improvements in TCE revenue per day, both sequentially, and as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards.  The implementation of these standards has impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, has resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates across all of the Company's operating segments during the fourth quarter of 2019.

    These results were mitigated by several factors including (i) higher than expected offhire days during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of port congestion and delays at the shipyards where the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system and scrubber installations are taking place, (ii) below-market positioning voyages both to and from these shipyards as vessels deviated from their normal trading patterns, and (iii) the purchase and consumption of higher cost low sulfur fuel in anticipation of the IMO's January 1, 2020 implementation date for the Company's vessels that do not yet have scrubbers installed.

    The increase in TCE revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.0 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from an average of 121.9 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which was primarily the result of the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019.  This increase was offset by the redelivery of time chartered-in vessels in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $14.2 million to $85.4 million, from $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) that were acquired in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019.  Vessel operating costs per day increased to $6,928 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $6,505 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was largely due to timing, in addition to various miscellaneous repairs that were undertaken while certain vessels were drydocked for scrubber or ballast water treatment system installations during the period.

  • Charterhire expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $10.6 million to $0.0 million, from $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This decrease was the result of (i) a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2018, and (ii) the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January 1, 2019.  The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which operated for the entire period.  The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 2.9 time chartered-in vessels and 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels which are being accounted for under IFRS 16 as right of use assets and related lease liabilities. Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense for these vessels as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).

  • Depreciation expense - owned or finance leased vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019  increased slightly by $1.9 million to $46.5 million, from $44.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.

  • Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $12.6 million.  Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the Company's transition to IFRS 16 - Leases on January 1, 2019.  Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for the 10 vessels (seven Handymax and three MR) previously bareboat chartered-in prior to the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019.  Additionally, as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 15 vessels (11 MR and four LR2), which are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16.  The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. Additionally, in January 2020, the Company took delivery of two MRs that were previously under construction and were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is expected to be similar to the MR vessels acquired in September 2019.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased by $2.8 million to $15.8 million, from $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.9 million to $47.3 million, from $48.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease was primarily driven by an increase of $0.8 million of capitalized interest expense during the three months ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Company's scrubber and ballast water treatment system investments. No interest was capitalized during the three months ended December 31, 2018.


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended
December 31,		   For the year ended
December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue              
  Vessel revenue $ 221,622     $ 167,525     $ 704,325     $ 585,047  
                 
Operating expenses              
  Vessel operating costs (85,412 )   (71,219 )   (294,531 )   (280,460 )
  Voyage expenses (2,483 )   (304 )   (6,160 )   (5,146 )
  Charterhire     (10,644 )   (4,399 )   (59,632 )
  Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels (46,477 )   (44,592 )   (180,052 )   (176,723 )
  Depreciation - right of use assets (12,636 )       (26,916 )    
  General and administrative expenses (15,758 )   (12,927 )   (62,295 )   (52,272 )
  Merger transaction related costs             (272 )
  Total operating expenses (162,766 )   (139,686 )   (574,353 )   (574,505 )
Operating income 58,856     27,839     129,972     10,542  
Other (expense) and income, net              
  Financial expenses (47,287 )   (48,156 )   (186,235 )   (186,628 )
  Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes             (17,838 )
  Financial income 756     2,908     8,182     4,458  
  Other expenses, net (283 )   (259 )   (409 )   (605 )
  Total other expense, net (46,814 )   (45,507 )   (178,462 )   (200,613 )
Net income / (loss) $ 12,042     $ (17,668 )   $ (48,490 )   $ (190,071 )
                 
Earnings / (Loss) per share              
                 
  Basic $ 0.22     $ (0.38 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (5.46 )
  Diluted $ 0.21     $ (0.38 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (5.46 )
  Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,626,119     46,382,795     49,857,998     34,824,311  
  Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 56,780,849     46,382,795     49,857,998     34,824,311  

﻿

(1) The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.  The effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.  Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 62,009,488 and 57,656,484 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
   

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

  As of
In thousands of U.S. dollars December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,303     $ 593,652  
Accounts receivable 78,174     69,718  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,855     15,671  
Inventories 8,646     8,300  
Total current assets 302,978     687,341  
Non-current assets      
Vessels and drydock 4,008,158     3,997,789  
Right of use assets 697,903      
Other assets 131,139     75,210  
Goodwill 11,539     11,539  
Restricted cash 12,293     12,285  
Total non-current assets 4,861,032     4,096,823  
Total assets $ 5,164,010     $ 4,784,164  
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 235,482     $ 297,934  
Finance lease liability 122,229     114,429  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 63,946      
Accounts payable 23,122     11,865  
Accrued expenses 41,452     22,972  
Total current liabilities 486,231     447,200  
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term debt 999,268     1,192,000  
Finance lease liability 1,195,494     1,305,952  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 506,028      
Total non-current liabilities 2,700,790     2,497,952  
Total liabilities 3,187,021     2,945,152  
Shareholders' equity      
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:      
Share capital 646     5,776  
Additional paid-in capital 2,842,446     2,648,599  
Treasury shares (467,057 )   (467,056 )
Accumulated deficit (1) (399,046 )   (348,307 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,976,989     1,839,012  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,164,010     $ 4,784,164  


(1) Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases.  IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize as of January 1, 2019, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less.  Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right of use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025.  Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the "full retrospective approach") or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the "modified retrospective approach").  We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.
   


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the year ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019   2018
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (48,490 )   $ (190,071 )
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 180,052     176,723  
Depreciation - right of use assets 26,916      
Amortization of restricted stock 27,421     25,547  
Amortization of deferred financing fees 7,041     10,541  
Write-off of deferred financing fees 1,466     13,212  
Accretion of convertible notes 11,375     13,225  
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 3,615     3,779  
Loss on exchange of convertible notes     17,838  
  209,396     70,794  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
(Increase) / decrease in inventories (346 )   1,535  
Increase in accounts receivable (8,458 )   (4,298 )
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,816     2,227  
Increase in other assets (7,177 )   (1,226 )
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable 4,019     (1,382 )
Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses 10,262     (9,860 )
  116     (13,004 )
Net cash inflow from operating activities 209,512     57,790  
Investing activities      
Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction (2,998 )   (26,057 )
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (203,975 )   (26,680 )
Net cash outflow from investing activities (206,973 )   (52,737 )
Financing activities      
Debt repayments (343,351 )   (865,594 )
Issuance of debt 108,589     1,007,298  
Debt issuance costs (5,744 )   (23,056 )
Refund of debt issuance costs due to early debt repayment     2,826  
Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (36,761 )    
Increase in restricted cash (9 )   (897 )
Repayment of convertible notes (145,000 )    
Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock 50,000     337,000  
Equity issuance costs (333 )   (17,073 )
Dividends paid (21,278 )   (15,127 )
Repurchase of common stock (1 )   (23,240 )
Net cash (outflow) /  inflow from financing activities (393,888 )   402,137  
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (391,349 )   407,190  
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 593,652     186,462  
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, $ 202,303     $ 593,652  
               

As described in the preceding sections, on September 26, 2019, the Company acquired subsidiaries of Trafigura which have leasehold interests in 19 product tankers under bareboat charter agreements with subsidiaries of an international financial institution for aggregate consideration of $803 million.  Of the 19 vessels, 15 (consisting of 11 MRs and four LR2s) were delivered during 2019, two were delivered in January 2020, and two MRs are currently under construction.  For the delivered vessels in 2019, the Company assumed the obligations under the bareboat charter agreements of $531.5 million and issued 3,981,619 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $115.5 million.  For the four vessels under construction as of September 26, 2019, the Company agreed to assume the commitments on the bareboat charter agreements of $138.9 million and issued 591,254 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $17.1 million. The obligations under the bareboat charter agreements for the undelivered vessels will be recorded upon the delivery of each vessel (the lease commencement date).

This transaction represents a significant non-cash transaction that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2019.


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended
December 31		   For the year ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Adjusted EBITDA(1)  (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)   $ 124,399     $ 78,316     $ 363,952     $ 212,479  
                 
Average Daily Results                
TCE per day(2)   $ 19,910     $ 15,008     $ 16,682     $ 12,782  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,928     6,505     $ 6,563     $ 6,463  
                 
LR2                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 24,987     $ 16,228     $ 20,254     $ 13,968  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 7,123     6,574     $ 6,829     $ 6,631  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   42.0     38.0     39.1     38.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       1.0         1.5  
                 
LR1                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 17,648     $ 13,548     $ 15,846     $ 10,775  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 7,570     $ 6,595     $ 6,658     $ 6,608  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   12.0     12.0     12.0     12.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels                
                 
MR                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 17,261     $ 14,412     $ 15,095     $ 12,589  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,505     $ 6,504     $ 6,312     $ 6,366  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   56.0     45.0     47.9     44.9  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       1.9     0.1     4.3  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   3.0     3.0     3.0     3.0  
                 
Handymax                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 19,294     $ 14,999     $ 14,575     $ 12,196  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 7,351     $ 6,331     $ 6,621     $ 6,295  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   14.0     14.0     14.0     14.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels               0.5  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   7.0     7.0     7.0     7.0  
                 
Fleet data                
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   124.0     109.0     113.0     108.9  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       2.9     0.1     6.3  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   10.0     10.0     10.0     10.0  
                 
Drydock                
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)   $ 75,406     $ 14,137     $ 203,975     $ 26,680  


(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.
   


Fleet list as of February 17, 2020

  Vessel Name   Year
Built		   DWT   Ice
class		   Employment   Vessel type   Scrubber
  Owned or finance
leased vessels		                        
1 STI Brixton   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
2 STI Comandante   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
3 STI Pimlico   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
4 STI Hackney   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
5 STI Acton   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
6 STI Fulham   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
7 STI Camden   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
8 STI Battersea   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
9 STI Wembley   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
10 STI Finchley   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
11 STI Clapham   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
12 STI Poplar   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
13 STI Hammersmith   2015   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
14 STI Rotherhithe   2015   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A
15 STI Amber   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
16 STI Topaz   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
17 STI Ruby   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
18 STI Garnet   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
19 STI Onyx   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
20 STI Fontvieille   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
21 STI Ville   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
22 STI Duchessa   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
23 STI Opera   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
24 STI Texas City   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
25 STI Meraux   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
26 STI San Antonio   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
27 STI Venere   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
28 STI Virtus   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
29 STI Aqua   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
30 STI Dama   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
31 STI Benicia   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
32 STI Regina   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
33 STI St. Charles   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
34 STI Mayfair   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
35 STI Yorkville   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
36 STI Milwaukee   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
37 STI Battery   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
38 STI Soho   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
39 STI Memphis   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
40 STI Tribeca   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
41 STI Gramercy   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
42 STI Bronx   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
43 STI Pontiac   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
44 STI Manhattan   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
45 STI Queens   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
46 STI Osceola   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
47 STI Notting Hill   2015   49,687     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
48 STI Seneca   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
49 STI Westminster   2015   49,687     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
50 STI Brooklyn   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
51 STI Black Hawk   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
52 STI Galata   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
53 STI Bosphorus   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
54 STI Leblon   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
55 STI La Boca   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
56 STI San Telmo   2017   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
57 STI Donald C Trauscht   2017   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
58 STI Esles II   2018   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
59 STI Jardins   2018   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed
60 STI Magic   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
61 STI Majestic   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
62 STI Mystery   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
63 STI Marvel   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
64 STI Magnetic   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
65 STI Millennia   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
66 STI Master   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
67 STI Mythic   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
68 STI Marshall   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
69 STI Modest   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
70 STI Maverick   2019   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
71 STI Miracle   2020   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
72 STI Maestro   2020   50,000       SMRP (2)   MR   Yes
73 STI Excel   2015   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
74 STI Excelsior   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
75 STI Expedite   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
76 STI Exceed   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
77 STI Executive   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes
78 STI Excellence   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes
79 STI Experience   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
80 STI Express   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
81 STI Precision   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
82 STI Prestige   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
83 STI Pride   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes
84 STI Providence   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed
85 STI Elysees   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
86 STI Madison   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
87 STI Park   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
88 STI Orchard   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
89 STI Sloane   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
90 STI Broadway   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
91 STI Condotti   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
92 STI Rose   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
93 STI Veneto   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
94 STI Alexis   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
95 STI Winnie   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
96 STI Oxford   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
97 STI Lauren   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
98 STI Connaught   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
99 STI Spiga   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
100 STI Savile Row   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
101 STI Kingsway   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
102 STI Carnaby   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
103 STI Solidarity   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
104 STI Lombard   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
105 STI Grace   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
106 STI Jermyn   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
107 STI Sanctity   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
108 STI Solace   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
109 STI Stability   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
110 STI Steadfast   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
111 STI Supreme   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
112 STI Symphony   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
113 STI Gallantry   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
114 STI Goal   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
115 STI Nautilus   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
116 STI Guard   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
117 STI Guide   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
118 STI Selatar   2017   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
119 STI Rambla   2017   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
120 STI Gauntlet   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
121 STI Gladiator   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
122 STI Gratitude   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed
123 STI Lobelia   2018   110,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
124 STI Lotus   2018   110,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
125 STI Lily   2019   110,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
126 STI Lavender   2019   110,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes
                           
  Total owned or finance leased DWT       8,973,190                  
                           


  Vessel Name   Year
Built		   DWT   Ice
class		   Employment   Vessel type   Charter type   Daily
Base
Rate		   Expiry (5)  
  Bareboat chartered-in
vessels		                                  
127 Silent   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20  
128 Single   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20  
129 Star I   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20  
130 Sky   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21  
131 Steel   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21  
132 Stone I   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21  
133 Style   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21  
134 STI Beryl   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     18-Apr-25 (6 )
135 STI Le Rocher   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     21-Apr-25 (6 )
136 STI Larvotto   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     28-Apr-25 (6 )
                                     
  Total bareboat chartered-in DWT       414,899                            
                                     
  Newbuildings currently under construction                                  
  Vessel Name   Yard   DWT   Vessel type                      
137   Hull S470  - TBN STI Mighty   HVS   50,000     MR   (7)                    
138   Hull S471  - TBN STI Maximus   HVS   50,000     MR   (7)                    
                                     
  Total newbuilding product tankers DWT       100,000                            
                                     
  Total Fleet DWT       9,488,089                            


   
(1) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5) Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date.
(6) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day.  The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.
(7) The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and these vessels are currently under construction at Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co., Ltd.  One vessel is expected to be delivered in March 2020 and one vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2020.
   

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

   
Date paid Dividends per common
share
March 2018 $0.100
June 2018 $0.100
September 2018 $0.100
December 2018 $0.100
March 2019 $0.100
June 2019 $0.100
September 2019 $0.100
December 2019 $0.100
   

On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date).  As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 126 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 58 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.1 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in two MR tankers that are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 (one in March, and one in September). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018".

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)

      For the three months ended December 31, 2019
          Per share   Per share  
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic    diluted  
  Net income   $ 12,042     $ 0.22     $ 0.21    
  Adjustment:              
    Deferred financing fees write-off   748       0.01       0.01    
  Adjusted net income   $ 12,790     $ 0.23   (1) $ 0.23   (1)


       
      For the three months ended December 31, 2018
          Per share   Per share  
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic    diluted  
  Net loss   $ (17,668 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.38 )  
  Adjustment:              
    Deferred financing fees write-off   266     0.01     0.01    
  Adjusted net loss   $ (17,402 )   $ (0.38 ) (1) $ (0.38 ) (1)


       
      For the year ended December 31, 2019
          Per share   Per share
 		 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic   diluted
 		 
  Net loss   $ (48,490 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (0.97 )  
  Adjustment:            
    Deferred financing fees write-off   1,466       0.03       0.03    
  Adjusted net loss   $ (47,024 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.94 )  


       
      For the year ended December 31, 2018
          Per share   Per share
 		 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic   diluted
 		 
  Net loss   $ (190,071 )   $ (5.46 )   $ (5.46 )  
  Adjustments:            
    Merger transaction related costs   272       0.01       0.01    
    Deferred financing fees write-off   13,212       0.38       0.38    
    Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019   17,838     0.51     0.51    
  Adjusted net loss   $ (158,749 )   $ (4.56 )   $ (4.56 )  

(1) Summation differences due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

      For the three months ended
December 31,		   For the year ended
December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2019   2018   2019   2018
  Net income / (loss)   $ 12,042     $ (17,668 )   $ (48,490 )   $ (190,071 )
    Financial expenses   47,287     48,156     186,235     186,628  
    Financial income   (756 )   (2,908 )   (8,182 )   (4,458 )
    Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels   46,477     44,592     180,052     176,723  
  Depreciation - right of use assets   12,636         26,916      
  Merger transaction related costs               272  
    Amortization of restricted stock   6,713     6,144     27,421     25,547  
    Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019               17,838  
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 124,399     $ 78,316     $ 363,952     $ 212,479  
                                   

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
212-542-1616

Primary Logo

