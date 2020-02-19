Probe Metals Makes New Discovery and Extends Gold Zones on the Courvan Gold Trend at Val-d’Or East, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide new results from the 2019 fall drill program on the 100%-owned Val-d’Or East Courvan property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from twenty (20) drill holes, totaling 5,834 metres, were received and showed a new discovery west of the Bussiere Mine and deposit growth along the Courvan Gold Trend (see figure 1). The discovery hole located 850 metres west of the historical Bussiere mine shaft intersected significant stacking of veins close to surface. Ongoing drilling will follow-up on the Bussiere west new discovery and resource expansion at Courvan. Significant drill results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: “Our 2020 Exploration program is progressing very well with four drills actively expanding the resource zones as well as adding new zones proximal to existing deposits. With every metre drilled we are validating Courvan as a parallel trend to the mineralization at Beliveau, and confirming that there is considerable exploration potential left to exploit on our Val-d’Or East project. The implementation of new geophysical techniques and new exploration models is unlocking more of this potential and we remain focused on advancing the project as we continue with our largest program to date.”

Selected drill results from the Courvan Area drilling program

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone/Host Rock CO-110 356.5 357.5 1.0 12.9 Southwest CO-113 172.8 174.8 2.0 8.2 Southwest CO-114 141.4 142.4 1.0 12.3 Southwest CO-118 194.2 195.2 1.0 12.3 Creek Zone CO-126 19.5 20.5 1.0 14.7 Creek Zone CO-127 50.0 60.0 10.0 1.2 Creek Zone CO-129 61.0 76.5 15.5 1.3 Bussiere West Discovery

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and uncut. Additional drilling is planned for the immediate area which will enable true width determination.

Figure 1: Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend Area

https://www.probemetals.com/site/assets/files/1451/pr-2020feb19-courvanresults-fig1.jpg

New drilling continues to expand our understanding of the mineralizing controls and geometry at Courvan, including the identification of a stacked set of shallow dipping East-West auriferous veins adjacent to sheared mafic dykes crosscutting the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. Auriferous veins intersected are characterized predominantly by sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline and gold is generally associated with cm-scale pyrite masses in veins, 1% to 5% finely disseminated pyrite in the host rocks.

About the Courvan Property, Val-d’Or East Project:

The Courvan Property is adjacent to the Company’s New Beliveau deposit at Val-d’Or East and unlocks significant exploration potential to the west of the New Beliveau mineralized system. The Property land package is largely unexplored, with limited historic diamond drilling in the vicinity of the past-producing Bussiere Mine. Gold-bearing veins historically mined on the property consisted of quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins associated with shear zones and diorite dykes, similar to what is found in the New Beliveau deposit, approximately 1.5 kilometers to the east. The Bussiere Mine produced 42,000 ounces at an average grade of 5.8 g/t Au up until 1942, when it was destroyed by forest fires.

The Courvan Gold Trend was drilled by the Company since the fall of 2018 and includes the Bussiere, Creek, Senore, Southwest and Southeast deposits which together host 773,400 ounces inferred at 1.80 g/t gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp in March 2015. Newmont currently owns approximately 12.5% of the Company.

Dr. David Palmer,

Please visit our website at www.probemetals.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani

info@probemetals.com

+1.416.777.9467

+1.416.777.9467

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

