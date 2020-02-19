CFI Group Partners with Medallia to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Management to Federal Government Agencies

CFI Group and Medallia will offer unparalleled customer experience management solutions to all federal agencies

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFI Group , a leader in CX solutions with over 20 years of expertise working with every U.S. Executive Branch Department, today announced that it has partnered with Medallia , a leading provider of customer experience management software, to help 10 websites across 6 federal agencies to understand in-the-moment user experiences and take intelligent action to improve them.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Medallia and leveraging their world-class experience management technology in concert with CFI’s science-based analytics to ensure our government agency clients and their websites are delivering the best possible digital experiences to citizens,” said Sheri Petras, chief executive officer for CFI Group. “Our methodology has been recognized by the federal government as the gold standard for measuring customer experience for over 20 years, and we look forward to working with Medallia to uphold that standard well into the future.”“Citizens around the globe are now expecting the same level of experiences from government agencies they demand from commercial entities. Medallia is pleased to be partnered with CFI Group to help agencies better understand the experiences they provide on their websites and have the insights they need to take intelligent action and continually improve those experiences,” said Brian Michael, vice president and general manager of public sector for Medallia.CFI Group and Medallia will offer unparalleled customer experience management solutions to all federal agencies, working together to provide programs that reveal what matters most to citizens and allow government officials to make informed, data-driven decisions that boost overall operational effectiveness across all aspects of the customer journey.About CFI GroupSince 1988, CFI Group has delivered customer experience measurement and business insights from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters and a network of global offices. As founding partner of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), CFI Group is the only company within the United States licensed to apply customized ACSI methodology in the federal government. Using top research experts and patented technology, CFI Group helps agencies improve the citizen experience with the federal government.About MedalliaMedallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using the suite of experience management and innovation solutions offered by Medallia, customers can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.