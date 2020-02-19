Orgenesis Announces Collaboration with The John Hopkins University for the Development and Processing of Cell and Gene Based Clinical Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS), a provider of point-of-care cell and gene therapy development, processing and treatment solutions (“POCare”), today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the John Hopkins University (“JHU”) to utilize Orgenesis’ POCare platform to develop and supply a variety of cell and gene therapies and technologies, including cell-based immunotherapy technologies.



Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “JHU has unparalleled capabilities in the cell and gene therapy sector. Our POCare platform is designed to provide unique cell and gene therapy solutions in a cost effective, high quality and scalable manner, using closed systems and other advanced cell processing technologies at the point of care. We look forward to utilizing our POCare platform to support JHU’s growing development and processing needs in order to advance and accelerate cell and gene based clinical therapeutic research. We believe this collaboration with JHU, a clear leader in the field of cell and gene therapy, further validates the significant value proposition of our POCare platform. Moreover, this is the third major agreement signed by an international institution in recent months to utilize Orgenesis’ POCare solutions.”

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and processing of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates a point-of-care (“POCare”) cell therapy platform whose aim is to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (“ATMPs”) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes to bring such ATMPs to patients. The Company out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to whom it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activity in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

