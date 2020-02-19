The RealReal to Participate in KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)--the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods--today announced that CEO Julie Wainwright and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Matt Gustke will participate in the KBCM 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on March 3. In addition, CFO Matt Gustke will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference in San Francisco on March 2, and the BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference in New York City on March 11.



The presentations will be available via webcast on The RealReal’s investor relations website at investor.therealreal.com.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA and NYC, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our nine Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Bieber

Head of Investor Relations

paul.bieber@therealreal.com

Press Contact:

Erin Santy

Head of Communications

pr@therealreal.com



