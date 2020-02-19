Global Passport Reader Market to be Worth USD 436 Million by 2026 - Zion Market Research

Passport Reader Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Passport Reader Market by Type (Swipe Readers, Self-Service Kiosk, Compact Full-Page Reader and Others) by Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode, Optical Character Recognition (OCR)) by application (Airport Security, Border Control and others) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”. According to the report, the Passport Reader Market analysis was valued at around USD 210 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 436 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The passport reader is an electronic device. The generation carries the e-passport. The increase in e-passport craves the demand for passport readers in hotels, airports, security check for car rental services, etc. Biometric passports are the basic passport which has a microprocessor chip embedded on it. Microprocessor chips can be used to reveal the information of the passport holder. Biometric passports utilize the contactless smart card technique. The biometric passports consist of a transceiver antenna and microprocessor chip. The information is printed on the data page as well as saved in the embedded microprocessor chip.

Passport readers installed at different terminals or visiting stations helps in minimizing the verification time as well as waiting time. Passport readers can read and verify the information stored in e-passport in a single tap. This benefits the users by providing self-service kiosks which enables the travellers to self-verify without any data discrepancy. This enhances the growth of passport readers in the market.

The installations of passport readers are expensive. Biometric data leakage hampers the growth of market. Security measures are taken to abort any kind of data leakage. It can easily be overcome by using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. The passport reader comprises of optical scanner, electronic components, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and others. The electronic components are highly sensitive to high voltage and exposure may lead to destruction of the passport reader.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tag is embedded in passports which stores the information and can be scanned to read the same. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) contributes nearly 50% in the market share. The increasing demand for security promotes the growth of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips for visas and passports. The optical character recognition (OCR) is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Optical character recognition (OCR) can be used to convert digital images and scanned papers to editable and searchable form. The optical character recognition (OCR) helps to identify the details of passport user, for instance; the date of birth, nationality and personal details.

Swipe reader uses a magnetic strip decryption technique. The information can be retrieved by the swipe of card in the swipe reader. The swipe readers are leading in the market and hold the largest share. As it provides convenient passenger sevice for check in at the airports. The installation of swipe readers in banks, railways, malls, airports, etc calls for higher demand in the market. Self-service kiosk is predicted to demonstrate a higher growth in market for the forecast period. Self-service kiosk owes a demand globally due to efficient management at the airports. Developing countries in Asia pacific region are contributing for construction of airports and hence focusing for the security and easy managerial data verifiers. Demand for self-service kiosk is thereby expected.

North America and Europe are foremost in market share due to large number of travellers and air traffic. Asia pacific region is considered to trigger the demand by 10% for passport readers in forecast period as developing countries are constructing more airports. Some of the key market players in market are Gemalto, 3m, Arh Inc, Access Limited, Regula Forensics, Beijing Wintone Science Technology, Desko, Ier Inc, Lintech Enterprises, Idac Solutions and among others.

Global Passport Reader Market Analysis by Type -

Swipe Readers

Self-Service Kiosk

Compact Full-Page Reader

Others

Global Passport Reader Market Analysis by Technology -

RFID

Barcode

OCR

Global Passport Reader Market Analysis by Application Type-

Airport Security

Border Control

Others

Global Passport Reader Market Analysis by Region-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

