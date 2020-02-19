Aircraft Seating Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Aircraft Seating Market Size study, End Use, Aircraft Type, Class and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Aircraft Seating Market is valued approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An airline seat is the seat on airlines that is accommodated for the passengers during the journey. These seats get more critical with longer flights as uncomfortable seats can be unbearable on a long duration journey. Thus, travelers are getting increasingly aware of the specific model of seating for the journey experience. Increasing demand for seats installed with IFEC (In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity) systems, growing number of premium economy seats and increasing air travelers are key driving forces of the market growth. Growth in the aviation industry owing to increasing number of air travelers further supports the market growth. According to Airport Council International report 2017, the number of passengers increased to 7.7 billion in year 2016 globally. Representing increase of about 6.4% growth from the year 2015. Further, growth of Low-Cost Airlines is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, regulatory frameworks and certifications impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Seating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers coupled with growth in aviation industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing number of air traffic passengers coupled with new airlines being launched would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Seating market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Collins Aerospace

Geven

RECARO Aircraft Seating

Jamco

HAECO

Lufthansa Technik

Stelia Aerospace

Zim Flugsitz

Acro Aircraft Seating

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

MRO

By Type:

16g

9g

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Business Jets

By Class:

Business Class

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

First Class

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

