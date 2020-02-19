Aircraft Defibrillators Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2025

Aircraft Defibrillators Market - 2019-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Defibrillators Market - 2019-2025

Aircraft Defibrillators Market to Get More Thrust from Demands Triggered by Health Issues

Market Overview

An Aircraft Defibrillator is a portable electronic device to diagnose the life-threatening cardiac arrest. It provides audio and video commands to treat the arrhythmias through defibrillation. The operator thus follows the commands to make selections, the leads are properly affixed to the patient, electric shock therapy is applied to stop the arrhythmia and the heart acquires its effective rhythm. Aircraft Defibrillators are carried generally as aircraft’s onboard emergency medical equipment. Airlines must carry Aircraft Defibrillators.

With the increase in the cardiac arrest which stops the pumping of blood to heart, the heartbeat becomes abnormal. Then by using the Aircraft Defibrillator, the heart can re-establish its normal rhythm of the heartbeat and the cardiac arrest gets treated. The global demand for such machine is growing as airport authorities try to provide top-class service to their patients. Panic attacks, air pressure, weak heart, and other reasons are causing heart-related scare as in mid-air help quite difficult to get. As cardiac arrest can occur at any place so it’s the responsibility of the Airlines to make it necessary to carry Aircraft Defibrillators.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Primedic

ZOLL MEDICAL

PHILIPS

PHYSIO-CONTROL

LEGEND AEROSPACE

The inflight medical emergencies are occurring at a larger scale as there is an increasing number of people traveling and more frequent traveler among them are few older people and also people with chronic diseases hence the need for Aircraft Defibrillator is needed to overcome the emergency medical issue. The growing need for Aircraft Defibrillator in an airplane is driving the market ahead. The US Government's intervention and making it necessary for the airlines to carry the Aircraft Defibrillator would create a profitable growth prospect.

Segmentation:

The global Aircraft Defibrillators Market is segmented by type into – Automatic Type, Manual Type, and Semi-Automatic Type. Automatic Type Aircraft Defibrillators automatically diagnose cardiac arrest and helps to treat the same. Manual Type Aircraft Defibrillators allows the user to manually set the energy delivery and deliver a shock. Semi-Automatic Type Aircraft Defibrillator is handled manually and also automatically. The global Aircraft Defibrillators Market can be segmented by application into – Airliner, Business Aircraft, General Aviation, and others. Airliner refers to the transport of air cargo and passengers. Business Aircraft are often used by companies and corporations. General Aviation comprises of civil aviation aircraft operations.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Aircraft Defibrillators Markets’ growth will be rising due to its huge demand by airlines to protect the passenger life from a sudden cardiac arrest. As the same was made mandatory in the US this factor will significantly help the market of Aircraft Defibrillators to grow extensively. South America’s Aircraft Defibrillators market will grow at a rapid pace. The Aircraft Defibrillators market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), will show enormous growth by increasing the adoption of Aircraft Defibrillators into airlines. Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is also growing by having airplanes refurbished its aviation industry and the new technological developments in this sector will drive the market further.

Industry News:

October 03, 2019: Philips has teamed up with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex in emergency response collaboration in the UK. Royal Philips, the global leader in medical technology has announced Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS) to equip all of its emergency service helicopters with Philips RDT technology. The collaboration will result in being one of the world’s leading air ambulance services by providing the most advanced technology to support the highly efficient medical team.

