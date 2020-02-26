SURF THERAPY - THE NATURAL WAY TO BEAT CYSTIC FIBROSIS ONE DAY AT A TIME WITH MAULI OLA AND SAFEGROM

SafeGrom and Mauli Ola team up for children to beat Cystic Fibrosis. Athletes: Brian Ortega and Hans Hagen

Mauli Ola and SafeGrom are teaming up to help children beat Cystic Fibrosis one day at a time with surf events.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeGrom and Mauli Ola Foundation team up with in hosting Surf Experience Days and create relief to children suffering from Cystic Fibrosis.CYSTIC FIBROSISCystic Fibrosis is an inherited genetic disease that interferes with the respiratory, digestive and reproductive systems of the body. The mutation of a specific gene (the CFTR) causes the production of a sticky, thick mucus. This builds up and clogs the small airways that carry harmful bacteria out of the body causing serious infection and putting constant stress on the immune system.LIVING WITH CYSTIC FIBROSISMedical advances mean better and more effective treatments and are available today to help children and adults with cystic fibrosis live more comfortably. But effective management of the disease requires a variety of medications that are costly; treatment regimens are demanding, and depending on the extent and severity of the disease, normal childhood activities are often disrupted by daily therapy and lengthy hospital admissions.NATURAL THERAPIES FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS RELIEFThankfully though medication is not the only treatment for Cystic Fibrosis. Research from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ( CFF ) is showing that young surfers with cystic fibrosis had significantly healthier lungs than normal children with cystic fibrosis. The doctors determined that inhaling salt water mist has a powerful effect on rehydrating the lining of lungs and allowing Cystic Fibrosis patients to more easily remove bacteria-contaminated mucus.THE MAULI OLA FOUNDATIONThe Mauli Ola Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic diseases. Harnessing the healing powers of the ocean, the Mauli Ola Foundation promotes surfing and ocean-based activities as natural therapies.The goal for the Mauli Ola Foundation is that these salt water experiences not only reduce hospital visits but expose children to a healthy lifestyle leading to a more fulfilling life that all kids should experience.“The surf experience day gave our family an opportunity to forget the daily demands that this disease has on us.”- Martha (CF mom)SURF EXPERIENCE DAYSThe Mauli Ola Foundation was started to take kids with Cystic Fibrosis surfing so they can experience what natural therapies can do for their lungs. Not only will they feel the saline content in the ocean air and water break down congestion in their lungs, the exercise will also help them to strengthen their lungs and expel mucous.“I leave from a surf session with the ability to take a deep breath and the satisfaction that I just conquered Cystic Fibrosis for the day.”- Caleb (CF surfer)"The Mauli Ola Foundation gives our Cystic Fibrosis patients the opportunity to better understand how both exercise and exposure to salty water can help them improve their health".- Dr. Bruce Ong, (Chief of Pediatric Pulmonology, Tripler Army Medical Center)SAFEGROM AND MAULI OLA FOUNDATIONThe SafeGrom StokeVest is equipped with a handle on the back and was created to maximize the safety of children in the water. SafeGrom is the proud sponsor for the Mauli Ola Surf Experiences Days."Having a specialized product for getting kids in and out of the water is a game changer for us! It takes our surf experiences to the next level and in one day we can see the confidence in our kids grow in their surf ability and also their ability to battle CF!!"- Hans Hagen, (Executive Director of Mauli Ola Foundation)Next Mauli Ola Surf Experience Days event is on April 19, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California.



