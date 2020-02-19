CHILDFUND AND OCEANIA RUGBY ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE IN SPORT

SAMOA, February 19 - Photos for editorial purposes can be found HERE Child-focused international aid agency ChildFund and Oceania Rugby have announced a new partnership to strengthen safeguarding systems for young people participating in rugby activities in the Oceania region. The wellbeing of young people participating in sport has become an increasingly prominent concern among major sporting bodies, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has recognised the risks of exploitation and abuse for children. Through membership with World Rugby, Oceania Rugby is committed to ensuring rugby is a safe sport for all children taking part across the region. The Child Safeguarding in Sport Project was launched in December 2019, with ChildFund providing technical expertise, tools, training and support to Oceania Rugby to build child safeguarding systems in-line with international best practice. In 2020, the project will see Oceania Rugby undertake a review of best practice and implementation of a regional framework. In addition to this, two member unions, Nauru Rugby Union and Samoa Rugby Union, will launch workshops on child safeguarding this month. The increased focus on child safeguarding among sporting bodies has led to the emergence of important new initiatives and policies. This includes the IOC Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance, which makes it compulsory for organisations that belong to the Olympic movement to adopt these principles, implement relevant measures and monitor compliance. The Child Safeguarding in Sport Project builds on learning and resources developed through ChildFund Australia’s rugby for development program ChildFund Pass It Back. ChildFund is considered a pioneer organisation in the development of the International Safeguards for Children in Sport and 2017 was awarded the UNICEF Safeguarding Children in Sport Award at the Beyond Sport Global Awards in recognition of its work supporting partner sporting bodies. The over-riding objective of the project is to ensure that children engaging in rugby across the region will benefit from a safer environment both physically and emotionally. Oceania Rugby General Manager Bruce Cook said: “Rugby is committed to ensuring player welfare, in all forms and at all levels of the game. “As the regional governing body of World Rugby, Oceania Rugby is committed to ensuring our game creates dynamic practices and environments where all boys and girls, men and women in our sport can thrive. “The most fundamental element to a positive sport experience is being safe – physically, emotionally and socially.” Mr Cook added: “Oceania Rugby is pleased to partner with ChildFund Australia. We’ve worked with ChildFund Australia before and know our organisations share a commitment to achieving high quality outcomes that are meaningful for our members and their communities.” ChildFund Pass It Back Director Chris Mastaglio said: “We are very proud to be partnering with Oceania Rugby on this important initiative for children. “Sport should always be a safe place for children to play, learn and grow, and Oceania Rugby’s commitment to ensuring their sport is safe at all levels is to be commended.” Working in partnership with Oceania Rugby and its member unions, National Governing Bodies, the Project will involve: creating and sustaining safe environments for children in sport through the development of safeguarding standards and processes at the regional and national level; addressing negative social norms with the aim of fostering positive behaviours and deterring harmful ones; establishing a strong evidence base to strengthen learning and inform further development of child safeguarding in sport initiatives (with a focus on the Pacific); and supporting National Governing Bodies to establish links with formal and informal service providers to support case management and response.