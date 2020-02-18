Marijuana Stocks Wants To Know: Have You Started To Connect The Dots?

February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today (February 18) we released our first Connect The Dots feature in almost a year. If you're new to this on MarijuanaStocks.com, let's get you quickly caught up. Over the last 5 years, we have selected 9 companies to be featured in a "Connect the Dots" segment. This feature segment is reserved for companies that we believe the most strongly in their long-term potential for early investors.

These are companies typically with either a star-studded management team, innovative industry-changing technology, or proprietary competitive advantage and accelerated potential for growth. We pride ourselves in connecting the dots to uncover massive potential for our readers and have succeeded in doing so 89% of the time.

Today (Feb. 18) we introduced our readers & subscribers to MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF). The pot stock opened around $0.80CAD and promptly ran to highs of $0.90CAD on some of the highest trading volume it has seen all year. If there was one thing we like to see at the start of a big release like this it's questions from our readers.

The fact that you want more information on this company is a clear indicator to us that we may have, in fact, helped connect some dots. In addition to this, we saw action throughout the entire day of trading all while MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) was able to firmly close above its opening share price.

A Unique Situation For MarijuanaStocks.com Readers

But this is just a small snippet of the day. There's much more to MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) than one day's worth of market activity. As we said, companies featured in Connect The Dots segments are ones we believe the most strongly in when it comes to long-term potential. With MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF), the company has just begun to capture attention in the market.

Something that's a bit more unique about this company is that it's not just in cannabis. Sure, the play on marijuana could hold huge potential for that segment but MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) has far-reaching opportunities not matter what happens in the cannabis industry. As Jason Spatafora - The Wolf Of Weed Street - said in a live stream today, MustGrow can continue to thrive even if pot stocks consolidate again.

This could put our readers in position to see one of the most versatile Connect The Dots companies we've ever featured. Rising demand for organic and sustainably sourced foods has created a brand new market. Furthermore, according to the USDA, consumer demand for organically produced goods continues to show double-digit growth, providing market incentives for U.S. farmers across a broad range of products. This all boils down to a race to secure market share. While the Bayer's and Corteva's of the world fight losing battles in favor of harmful pesticides, their share prices continue to suffer the consequences.

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) Positioning For Market Disruption

Meanwhile, MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) could be single-handedly positioned to take up valuable market share, now. Not to mention that some of the biggest in the business are on the hunt to buy up promising agri-biotech companies, too. Just take a look at some of the more recent deals and the money being thrown around:

Bayer CropScience Buys Biological Pest Management Company AgraQuest for $425 million

ChemChina Buys 40% Stake In Adama Agricultural Solutions For $1.4 Billion

Terramera raises $45 million for its technology to reduce the use of chemicals in agriculture

Vestaron Corp. secures $40 million investment for eco-friendly insecticides

...are you starting to get the picture? These deals didn't happen decades ago, they're happening right now. If you follow the money, where is it pointing to right now? MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) is our new Connect The Dots feature and if you haven't had a chance to start your research, click the link below because we believe that this is truly just the beginning of a much bigger story for this company:

Disclaimer:

Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC (owners of MarijuanaStocks.com), Midam Ventures LLC and MustGrow Biologics, Midam is being paid $250,000USD for coverage on MustGrow Biologics, for a period from January 8, 2020, to July 8, 2020. We may buy or sell additional shares of MustGrow Biologics in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, to provide public dissemination of favorable Information about MustGrow Biologics. Click Here For Full Disclaimer

