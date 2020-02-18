Global Surgical Microscopes Market is Expected to Reach USD 1780.71 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Surgical Microscopes Market by Type (On Casters, Wall Mounted, Table Top, Ceiling Mounted), Application, End-Users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global surgical microscopes market is expected to grow from USD 590.51 million in 2017 to USD 1780.71 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Advancement in the surgical microscopes pave the way to enhance the resolution, allows for more exact localization of surgical targets, and integrate patient data with intraoperative images. By integrating intelligence, video, intraoperative-imaging, and navigation technologies, today’s surgical microscopes provide surgeons with insights to improve their decision-making at the point of care and provide patients with the best possible outcomes. High-end surgical microscopes comes with high-tech innovations. These offered features such as intraoperative fluorescence, enhanced illumination, computer-assisted guidance, optical coherence tomography (OCT), high-definition video recording, and touchscreen control.

A surgical microscope can be mechanically or electrically operated. It is designed specifically to perform microsurgeries in a surgical setting. It provides magnification, illuminated image, and stereoscopic vision of the surgical area. Surgical microscopes offer a strain-free procedure to surgeons. They can be easily sterilize or disinfect to avoid cross infection. These can be placed on a surface such as a table top, mounted on a stand, or worn by the surgeon on the head. It allows clinicians to gain a better view of the target site.

Global surgical microscopes market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising adoption of microsurgeries or minimally invasive surgeries. In addition to this, growth in health care infrastructure is also boosting the growth of the market. However, high cost of equipment in emerging economies may restrict the growth of the market. On the flip side, research and development activities across the globe to support and facilitate medical advancements, further offering the growth opportunities for the vendors in the upcoming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375993/request-sample﻿

Key players operating in the global surgical microscopes market include Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH, Novartis AG, Topcon, Carl Zeiss Ag, Danaher, Takagi Seiko Co Ltd., Global Surgical Corporation, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., ARI Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, and Seiler Instrument Inc., among others. To enhance their market position in the global surgical microscopes market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Expansion strategies and extensive product portfolio by major players are contributing for the growth of the sector.

For instance, in May, 2018, Leica Microsystems, which is a global leader in precision microscopy, digital micro-imaging solutions, and electron microscopy (EM) sample preparation, expended its market representation in the southern region of the United States.

In September 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of its ORBEYE Surgical Microscope, incorporating the latest advances in 4K 3D video technology, in Japan and America.

In August 2017, Danaher‘s announced that FDA approved Danaher’s FL560 cerebrovascular fluorescence microscope filter, designed for visualizing cerebrovascular blood flow when used in conjunction with dye fluorescein.

In January 2015, Carl Zeiss AG, announced the introduction of new ZEISS integrated intraoperative OCT, which provides surgeons unprecedented views of transparent ocular structures in a surgical microscope.

The on casters microscope segment held a significant market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.24% over the forecast period

The type segment is divided into wall mounted, table top, on casters, and ceiling mounted. The on casters microscope segment held a significant market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.24% over the forecast period. Portability and better maintenance capability of these devices are the major factors governing their growth.

Neuro and spine surgery held the largest market share and valued around USD 236.27 million in 2017

The application segment is classified into plastic and reconstructive surgery, neuro and spine surgery, gynaecology and urology, ophthalmology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. Neuro and spine surgery held the largest market share and was valued around USD 236.27 million in 2017. Increasing demand for operating/surgical microscopes in neurosurgery is driving the growth of the market.

Hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share and was valued around USD 348.14 million in 2017

End user segment is categorised into outpatient facilities and hospitals. Hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share and was valued around USD 348.14 million in 2017. Growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in ENT, dental procedures, complex neurology, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are major factors attributing to the growth of the segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-surgical-microscopes-market-by-type-on-casters-375993.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Surgical Microscopes Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the market and was valued around USD 289.17 Million in 2017. North America possesses huge market growth potential due to presence of healthcare facilities and reimbursement facility over medical treatments. Moreover, prevalence of chronic disorders, is further boosting the growth of market. These factors are contributing to market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The favourable government policies to improve healthcare infrastructure and economic developments in the region are governing factors for the growth.

About the report:

The global surgical microscopes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375993&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375993&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-by-product-api-375968.html

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-rapid-microbiology-testing-market-by-product-instruments-375969.html

Global Spirometer Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-spirometer-market-by-product-consumables-accessories-375970.html

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market-by-product-instruments-375971.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.