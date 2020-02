Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020.



Date: February 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 249 38 17

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call until March 31, 2020. Callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 249 38 17.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

540-984-5168

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

