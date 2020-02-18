CarGurus Receives Two “Top Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction for Both New and Used Car Advertising

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, (Nasdaq: CARG) a leading automotive marketplace, today announced it received “Top Rated” Awards for both New Car and Used Car Advertising in the tenth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. CarGurus received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in both the new and used car leads categories, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.



"For the fifth consecutive year, CarGurus is proud to have won Dealer Satisfaction Awards for both our new and used car advertising products," said Ashley Karr, Vice President of B2B Marketing at CarGurus. "This is a tremendous honor and we will strive to continue to earn the trust of the DrivingSales community as we find ways to help improve dealerships’ businesses.”



CarGurus is the most visited online automotive marketplace in the U.S.*, and its innovative technology enables dealers to connect ready-to-buy shoppers with their inventory. CarGurus’ proprietary Deal Ratings combined with Dealer Reviews yield high-quality shopper connections and increased exposure for dealers' inventory. This includes providing access to digital tools that give dealerships control over pricing, branding and performance.



“We congratulate CarGurus on receiving two ‘Top Rated’ Awards, accolades that we consider to be some of our industry’s most important because they come directly from dealers,” said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. “In our tenth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continue to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as CarGurus. We’re thrilled CarGurus has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community.”

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

* Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)

Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/ .

About CarGurus

CarGurus is a global online automotive marketplace that uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals on new and used cars from top-rated dealers. Founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert (also a co-founder of TripAdvisor), CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. CarGurus also owns and operates as independent brands PistonHeads and Autolist in the U.K. and U.S., respectively. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales’ mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com

