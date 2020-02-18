R1 RCM to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:50 pm ET.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312.324.5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin

678.585.1206

media@r1rcm.com



