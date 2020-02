BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on February 26, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its fourth quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 26 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com . If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact: BioTelemetry, Inc.

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

800-908-7103

InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com

