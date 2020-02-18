FedNat to Participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), a super-regional insurance holding company, will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.



Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

When: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. ET

Where: Orlando, FL

FedNat Executives: Mike Braun, President and CEO, and Ronald Jordan, CFO

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website at www.fednat.com.

FedNat’s management team will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting or for more information on the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About the Company

FedNat is a super-regional, insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com



