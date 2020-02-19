BlackRock CEO says climate crisis will reshape finance, DynaCERT approaches escape velocity

dynaCERT HG1 family of durable, weatherproof, dampened units for all sizes dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is close to escape velocity. The demand for its technology is real, and everything is beginning to gel at an ideal time. dynaCERT's technology is something that everyone, including Greta Thunberg, can get behind: dynaCERT’s HG technology is already proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, ~10% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 50%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), and up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption.

631 investors from around the world, representing ~US$37 trillion in assets, signed a letter in December urging governments to step up their efforts against climate change. This letter put pressure on major asset managers to articulate strategies around sustainability. BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager with ~US$7 trillion in investments. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in his influential annual letter to chief executives said his firm would make investment decisions with environmental sustainability as a core goal, and further stated “The evidence on climate risk is compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance.”

In his annual letter to chief executives, BlackRock’s CEO, Mr. Fink, wrote “Awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are in the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.” Fink said his firm would move more aggressively to vote against management teams that are not making progress on sustainability, and press companies to disclose plans “for operating under a scenario where the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to less than two degrees is fully realized.” This new level of awareness and pressure being exerted on governance of businesses is apt to translate into quality gains for shareholders of dynaCERT, whose technology provides immediate solutions. dynaCERT’s current share price appears under undervalued relative to the magnitude of the potential.

In a recent interview at the Munich Capital Market Conference, dynaCERT’s CEO, Jim Payne, provided insight into how the Company turned profitable in Q4-2019 and conservatively envisions sales hitting 2,000 units a month in 2020, stating; “With that, we should have annual sales of about $150 million in 2020 (about $115 million or about 103.5 million Euros). Our net profit margin should be around 50%. How realistic this is is shown by the fact that we were profitable for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2019”. In the interview it was also pointed out that 2,000 units/month will NOT meet demand potential and dynaCERT is looking at opening new production facilities for Mexico and Europe.

The independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, initiated institutional coverage of dynaCERT with a 'Buy' rating entering Q4-2019, with near-term upside share price appreciation of ~$2/share based on conservative metrics, and projects even higher valuation thereafter as other industry groups adopt the HG technology, and again yet even higher as carbon credits catch on.

Market Equities Research Group opinion: The economics of diesel power in commercial transportation globally is effectively irreplaceable, change is on the way though; look for a major push (via business and government mandates globally across multiple industrial sectors) to clean up emissions from diesel power. The rate of potential adoption for dynaCERT's technology is absolutely massive, and not anywhere closely reflected in the current trading price of DYA.V. As much as we appreciate fiscal prudence and conservative projections from GBC AG and management of dynaCERT, the fact is a lower-midrange projection window target scenario could see DYA.V catapult quickly well beyond the aforementioned investment bank’s $2/share price target. All it would take is one or two big announcements, and if you look at what dynaCERT now has going on now coupled with the rapidly changing awareness, matters are looking very favourable. An acceleration in transport trucking adoption, the development of marine, followed by rail and generator energy production, juxtaposed with related carbon credit monetization, could see a scenario develop that quickly translates into >$20/share for DYA.V.

Order of Canada member Eric Sprott, plus Dr. Jorg Mosolf (of Europe’s MOSOLF Group) are two of the most recent strategic investors that have taken significant shareholder positions and made business commitments in DYA.V. The MOSOLF Group has taken the lead in Europe, opening dedicated showrooms, and hiring scores of new employees dedicated 100% full-time to marketing and installation of dynaCERT's HG technology in Germany, France, Benelux, and Poland. MOSOLF is one of the largest automotive services organizations in Europe, used by a wide variety of businesses, including automotive dealerships. The current nascent market of dynaCERT is transport trucks, however important to note is that MOSOLF is also initiating marine applications by installing dynaCERT's HG technology on vessels owned by Dutch shipping company F. Elbert B.V. and on the largest shipping line in Europe, the Grimaldi Group.

dynaCERT’s HG technology is impressive, ripe for accelerated adoption and acquisition/buy-out; dynaCERT won the 2019 German Innovation Awards prize for Energy Solutions, additionally, dynaCERT is the Gold Award winner from ESQR in Germany, the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge winner in Colorado, and the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product. dynaCERT’s technology is proven through the German Government to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks; NOx reductions of 88%, CO of 50% and particulate matter of 75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20%, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs -- results which are unmatched by any other current technology.

Besides accelerated adoption and sales of HG technology, also look for developments of significance in 2020 regarding an accounting system for Carbon Credits and related monetization potential.

