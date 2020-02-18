Disruptive Solar and Electric Companies on the Move

February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation and a green world are on top of today's discussions. In a perfect world humanity produces only green energy, forests are saved and the horizon is filled with fresh air.

Tech giants who use enormous amounts of energy in their operations are working toward a goal of meeting 100% of its energy from renewable sources. At the same time other companies are improving solar panels, building innovative products that produce solar or wind energy in the road to a world driven by renewable energy.

Renewable energy only

Google's chief executive (NASDAQ: GOOGL) revealed last year that they sign up to $2 billion wind and solar investments which is one of the biggest renewable energy deal in corporate history to make huge steps in using 100% renewable energy. Google is also involved in other projects like the Project Sunroof which computes

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) also plans to invest in new wind and solar projects. It plans to have 80% of their energy needs coming from renewable sources by 2024 and even 100% by 2030.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) doubled suppliers that committed to run on 100 percent clean energy. Exceeding its goal to bring 4 gigawatts of renewable energy into the supply chain by 2020.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is without a slightest doubt, one of decade's biggest disruptors. Its CEO Elon Musk is now also nothing less of an icon but also a very rich man as the company's market cap reached new highs this year. With its stock surging 12 percent after the electric pioneer reported higher than expected earnings for the fourth-quarter. The term 'cash-crunch' is not revolving around Tesla no more as the company reported its very first annual profit since becoming public 10 years ago.

Solar and Pickup trucks

Tesla's Cybertruck has reached already millions of people while some players even preordered. Investors should not forget about companies that prosper from these developments in both the solar and the electric vehicle market. For example, Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTC: FNHI) parent of Worksport Ltd which produces light truck tonneau covers generating electricity from solar energy announced yesterday that they will sell and distribute their products on Amazon. With a portfolio of intellectual property this company has been rapidly expanding for several years in three continents.

EV's Super Bowl win

The last Super Bowl there were quite a bit of ads about electric cars showing the increasing interest in electric cars. Audi (OTC:AUDVF) showed up with GOT's star Maisie Williams in its new electric car campaign. General Motors' (NYSE:GM) plus one was LeBron James for its electric Hummer. And to top it off after Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) electric Mustang Mach-E, Porsche debuted its very first all-electric vehicle. But interestingly, unlike others Tesla, known for not spending money on advertising so its products can generate the far more powerful word of mouth, had its own advertising around the Super Bowl for free. As it tuns out, the players are obsessed with Tesla's speed and automation, and the brand has become the new status symbol in the NFL. A definite win for EVs during this year's Super Bowl and what a delightful surprise and free gift for Tesla!

Tesla's stock soared

Already over the last eight months, Tesla's stock has rocketed, bringing Tesla just behind Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) when it comes to market value. At this years high its stock went to a record-high of $968 per share, which brought it above the market cap of Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and BMW (OTC:BMWYY) combined. By the looks of it, Tesla has headed into a potentially crucial year on a very positive note. But most importantly, these results suggest that Tesla has overcome the problems that plagued it in the first half of last year, when it lost more than $1 billion and scrambled to raise capital. What is certain is that although over the years, Tesla has given bulls reason to believe and bears reason to doubt the company, Musk has succeeded in making electric cars "cool".

More to come

With companies like Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) and Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) next to the Tech giants leading the way of innovation we can be pretty confident that the solar and electric systems of the have much more to show in the next decade.

