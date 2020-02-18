Ferrari releases its 2019 Annual Report and files annual report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ --





Maranello (Italy), February 18, 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2019 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2019 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com , where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

