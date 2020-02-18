There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,875 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari releases its 2019 Annual Report and files annual report on Form 20-F

Maranello (Italy), February 18, 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2019 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2019 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

