Rocky Flats’ Linda Kaiser Leaves a Legacy of Innovation and Inclusion

While retirement alone can be a big change, it will be a particularly significant milestone for Kaiser, who has spent her entire professional life working with DOE.

After earning a mechanical engineering degree from Colorado State University, she began to specialize in the decontamination and environmental restoration of the nation's nuclear sites at both Idaho National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which are managed by DOE. This experience prepared her for her future role at the Rocky Flats Site.

"Because I had worked at other DOE sites, the Rocky Flats Site was somewhat familiar to me," Kaiser said. "While each DOE site is different, many of their cleanup and environmental restoration needs are the same, so I was eager to join the Rocky Flats Site team and contribute to their stewardship mission."

Kaiser and her team regularly conducted site inspections and tested water samples from the site's groundwater and streams. The team also reintroduced native plant species to the site and used specific insects to combat invasive weeds. The team will maintain these efforts after Kaiser’s departure, and results will continue to be shared online and at the Rocky Flats Stewardship Council's quarterly meetings.

In addition to planned responsibilities, Kaiser and her team also looked for ways to improve the site and its processes. For example, the team upgraded one of the site's groundwater treatment systems from a system that did not meet required treatment standards to a system that operated on solar power and ensured all standards were met. With the implementation of this system — one of the only of its kind — the team earned a Presidential Award for innovation and sustainability.

However, Kaiser emphasized that this and other successes are shared.

"I didn’t carry out any of these accomplishments — my team members did," she said. "While I helped them find funding and navigate obstacles, they are truly responsible for this great work. I’ve been blessed to collaborate with so many incredible people here."