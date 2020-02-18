Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) Appoints Squar Milner LLP as New Independent Auditor

“After a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome Squar Milner as our independent auditor. The firm’s experience auditing companies that that are publicly listed in the U.S. offers us a wealth of talent, expertise and resources,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We look forward to seeing our 2019 audit that Squar Milner is currently working on and plan to maintain a long-term relationship with them.”

Squar Milner is one of the nation’s top 50 largest accounting firms, as well as one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms in California. They provide audit, tax and consulting services and have been registered by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board since 2003. Squar Milner is led by a partner group of experienced professionals who are experts in providing audit and assurance services to publicly held and privately held clients and have extensive experience providing management and business advisory services.

“We are proud to have retained one of the top audit firms in the country. Squar Milner will help us to improve our public reporting practices and increase transparency to shareholders,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Financial Officer Brooke Beers.”

About Squar Milner LLP

Squar Milner is a leading provider of accounting and financial advisory services to clients across the United States. Squar Milner is an independent member of an association of over 100 independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in more than 70 countries that are selected on the basis of reputation, clientele, performance and professionalism.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts(R) . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway(R) and HempMeds(R) ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM(R) Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

