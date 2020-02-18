AirSpeQ Announced as a Finalist in the Aerospace Category in the 2020 Edison Awards

AirSpeQ Logo

BERKELEY, CA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirSpeQ has been named a finalist in the Aerospace Category for the 2020 Edison Awards . The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world’s best innovations and innovators. The Edison Awards will announce the gold, silver and bronze award winner in April 2020.AirSpeQ’s MEMS-based Fine and Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Sensor was recognized for its breakthrough particulate matter technology based on thermophoretic deposition of particulates onto an exposed FBAR.AirSpeQ’s Sensors:• Identify sources of particulate hazards and measure progress remediating those hazards;• Reduce illnesses and save lives by monitoring and reducing exposure;• Allow organization to afford tens of thousands, even millions in a single project making them ideal for grid deployments;• Fit on your wrist, fit in your drone, fit in your handheld device or wherever else needed;• Reduce maintenance costs, reducing lifetime ownership cost, and improve Return on Investment!To watch a short two minute video go to: https://www.airspeq.com/intro-video AirSpeQ has previously received accolades including Finalist at the NASA Earth Space Air Competition, the Cutting Edge Award at the Shanghai Yangpu Global Startup Competition, and the 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North American Companies Award.The National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) wants AirSpeQ’s sensors to help monitor the air quality on the International Space Station. The National Science Foundation (NSF) wants its sensors in smart cities to monitor outdoor air quality. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) see the need for monitors for indoor air quality in formats such as wearables."We are proud to be Finalists for the 2020 Edison Awards. Thomas Edison pioneered new designs and in so doing changed and improved the world. We hope to emulate his pioneering leadership and also improve and change the world with our particulate matter mass sensors," said David Woolsey, AirSpeQ Co-Founder.All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com . Applications for the 2021 awards will open in August 2020.About AirSpeQ: AirSpeQ was founded in 2015. AirSpeQ is committed to improving the planet for animals, humans and plants by commercializing sensors for fine and ultrafine airborne particulate matter detection. Based on patent-pending Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) technology, it leverages over twelve years of research and development at the University of California at Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The company has received funding from NASA, NIH and NSF. For more information visit http://www.airspeq.com About The Edison Awards: Established in 1987, the Edison Awards ™ recognize and honor game changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com . If you have questions about the Edison Award Programs, please reach out to Justin Starbird at justin@edisonawards.com.



