“Digital Humans”, Augmented Reality and Biotech Breakthroughs in Cancer and HIV therapy

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has now released videos from its highly acclaimed “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” conference series for free public access. The video presentations are now available for free access at: www.wallstreetreporter.com and social media syndication on YouTube.

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference features CEO presentations from high-potential companies - with major near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Highlights from Next Super Stock conference presentations, include:

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK)

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK) made its debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference on February 13, 2020. FaceBank CEO, John Textor discusses:

- FBNK’s “moonshot” goal to build and monetize the ultimate IP asset: all the world’s faces – including massive revenue opportunities from “digital celebrities”.

- Recent deal with Authentic Brands ($9.8 billion sales private equity firm)

- Monetizing FBNK's Celebrity IP portfolio to generate revenue in 2020, with projects including: Virtual Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Kung Fu Panda and more. (FBNK potential project pipeline also includes: Digital Mohammed Ali, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.)

- Scaling FBNK's revenues (from $5.83 million in Q3 2019) to $200 million run-rate in 2020

- Capitalizing on M&A opportunities in entertainment industry IP, and technologies.

NASDAQ up-listing in 2020.



And more!

WATCH THE VIDEO PRESENTATION:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/facebank-group-otc-fbnk-next-super-stock-conference-presentation-february-13-2020/

Imagination Park Technologies, Inc. (OTC: IPNFF) (CSE: IP)

Imagination Park (OTC: IPNFF) (CSE: IP) debuted at Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock Conference on February 12, 2020. IPNFF is carving out a lucrative opportunity in the exploding $120 billion Augmented Reality (AR) market by enabling businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience.

Imagination Park CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen shared with investors how IPNFF’s is gaining traction with major retailers and sports franchises like the Sacramento Kings basketball team, Basketball Hall of Fame, AT&T, Motor Trend, and others, helping increase their revenues by offering customers engagement and immersive experiential experiences.

Using IPNFF’s AR technologies, Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

WATCH THE VIDEO PRESENTATION:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/next-super-stock-imagination-park-otc-ipnff-cse-ip-february-12-presentation/

CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY)

CytoDyn’s CEO, Dr. Nader Pourhassan delivers a comprehensive presentation on CYDY’s full drug development pipeline with blockbuster revenue potential, including therapies for HIV and cancer.

CYDY’s lead drug candidate, leronlimab (PRO 140) for treating HIV, is expected to receive FDA approval in mid 2020. CytoDyn recently signed a $87.5 million licensing deal for commercializing Leronlimab to treat HIV. Investors attention is also on the possibility of CytoDyn’s HIV monotherapy potential receiving FDA approval as label expansion, potentially in 2021. CytoDyn’s monotherapy is a potential “game changer” in HIV treatment, requiring only once-weekly dose which could be self-administered.

Dr. Pourhassan also shared the latest positive clinical data for Leronlimab (PRO 140) in treating Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), which now has FDA “Fast Track” designation.

CyoDyn’s Leronlimab platform is also developing potential treatments for multiple cancer indications, and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH, which have blockbuster revenue potential.

WATCH THE VIDEO PRESENTATION:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/next-super-stock-cytodyn-inc-oytc-cydy-february-11-2020-livestream/

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)

Returning for his encore NEXT SUPER STOCK presentation is Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solution Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), one of the most talked-about companies in the Augmented Reality space, with rapidly growing revenues. Evan updates investors on the company’s multiple AR initiatives which target multi-billion dollar market opportunities, including:

Newly launched 3D ad network

“V-commerce” technology for bricks and mortar retailers

AR capture app for smart phones.

ARitize(TM) For eCommerce: “Try it on” technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

Record revenue growth

And more

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/01/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-january-15-2020-conference-presentation/

About Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events – which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients - Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the “Next Super Stock” - before they are discovered by Wall Street.

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

