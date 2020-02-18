Credit Counsel, Inc. Increases Healthcare Collections While Maintaining Positive Relationships

Credit Counsel, Inc. understands the importance of maintaining relationships with patients and payors in the healthcare industry.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUTH FLORIDA, FL / February 6, 2020 – At Credit Counsel, Inc. we understand the challenges healthcare providers face every day operating a profitable business, managing employee productivity and maintaining positive relationships with patients and payors . Credit Counsel, Inc. ’s Medical Collections Services team delivers customized accounts receivable management solutions, enabling providers to improve financial results without sacrificing relationships and top-notch patient care.Self-PayIf you find yourself sending out patient invoices repeatedly, it might be time to consider our medical collections. Credit Counsel, Inc. Medical Collections Services help you reduce write-offs and keep patients coming back to your medical office. We can motivate your patients to pay for the medical services you have provided, without damaging your reputation or destroying your profit margin. Medical collections let your patient know you are serious about being paid and allow you to retain your earnings.Good medical collections can also help fund the skyrocketing costs of medical malpractice insurance. Reducing your accounts receivable frees up cash to fund premiums and other costs. Our medical collections will help you focus on what you do best – providing excellent patient care.Insurance ResolutionInsurance companies love to play games with your money. Delayed payment on claims is likely something you experience regularly. Waiting endless minutes on hold or being told they have no record of your claim – sound familiar? Insurance companies want to keep your money in their bank account if they can help it. Credit Counsel, Inc.’s Medical Collections Services can help you level the playing field.Insurers reject claims on technicalities or inaccurate assumptions and Credit Counsel, Inc. has the experience to detect and cut through their stall tactics. We can help you stop the insurance companies’ stall tactics, get paid for the services you provided and free up your staff to focus on current claims and other more productive activities. Proper medical collections can save you hours of frustration and claims re-filing.The Credit Counsel, Inc. AdvantageCredit Counsel, Inc. is a great asset to any business concern as a national and international debt recovery firm. We assist medical companies in collecting funds that are owed to them from all debtors, and in many cases, we are able to collect the full amount outstanding. However, in some cases, we help patients by making payment plans, negotiating minor discounts or directing debtors to a financial institution to get their delinquent account paid in full. We are fully dedicated to increasing the rate of recovery for your business in a professional manner, preserving your image and reputation within your industry. We believe that “time is money” and your success is ultimately our success. At Credit Counsel, Inc. we look to surpass you expectations while always keeping in mind the sensitivity of your relationships.Give us a call today at 866-808-1187 to talk to a Credit Counsel, Inc. Healthcare Collections Specialist and find out how our comprehensive healthcare collections services can help improve your receivables management and cash flow. If we don’t deliver on the collection, we won’t charge you!



