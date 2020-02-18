Michael Leavitt, PE of Root Engineers to Speak on Panel at IAES 20

Professional mechanical engineer to discuss HVAC best practices alongside other industry experts at Indoor Agriculture Energy Solutions conference

Making smart HVAC decisions can be critical to success for cannabis businesses.” — Michael Leavitt, PE, Root Engineers

BEND, OREGON, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Leavitt, PE, a mechanical engineer for Oregon-based Root Engineers , has been selected to present on a panel at the upcoming Indoor Agriculture Energy Solutions conference in California. “HVAC Best Practices for Controlled Environment Agriculture” will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30 p.m. as a concurrent breakout session during the conference.“I am honored to be part of this expert discussion about using HVAC to optimize energy efficiency and plant growth,” said Michael Leavitt, PE. “HVAC equipment is a costly and extremely important investment that can play a large role in short and long term profitability. Making smart HVAC decisions can be critical to success for cannabis businesses.”Michael Leavitt is a professional mechanical engineer who has been actively engineering and designing cannabis and hemp projects since legalization in his home state of Oregon in 2014. Michael and his fellow panelists will provide attendees with guidance on a variety of HVAC considerations, including determining and achieving the correct design setpoints, understanding vapor pressure differential, and monitoring grow environment conditions. Other panelists include Robbie Batts of InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Keith Coursin of Desert Aire, both of whom contributed to Resource Innovation Institute’s recently released Best Practices Guide: HVAC for Cannabis Cultivation & Controlled Environmental Agriculture . Root Engineers CEO Laura Breit was also a contributor to the guide.The Indoor Agriculture Energy Solutions Conference is a unique opportunity for attendees to help shape the future of energy policies and utility programs for controlled environment agriculture. Hosted by the Resource Innovation Institute and D+R International, the event will draw from the lessons of early models that are emerging in cannabis cultivation and extend to the rapidly scaling greenhouse and vertical farming sectors.To learn more about IAES and the HVAC best practices panel, visit: https://www.iaesconference.com/program ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis and hemp projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. Learn more about Root Engineers at www.rootengineers.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rootengineers).



