Stingray Grows its TV Channel Offering and Launches Stingray Country in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced the premiere launch of Stingray Country, a music video television channel dedicated to Country music for Canadian TV subscribers, featuring the best of new country, bro-country, ‘90s country hits, pop country and more. Stingray Country is the only dedicated country music channel in Canada.



Stingray Country’s diverse, all-day lineup includes themed programming, exclusive countdowns, and best-of lists country music fans won’t find anywhere else. It is a must-watch for fans of music videos that want it all, from slow-paced music to energizing anthems. The channel’s programming includes artists such as country music superstars Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood, award-winning artists Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, country music icons Kenny Chesney and Canadian notables The Reklaws, Tenille Townes, Brett Kissel and Meghan Patrick.

With its ever-expanding fanbase, country music is more popular than ever across the country. Stingray Country is currently offered to Bell, Cogeco, Telus, Shaw and Videotron TV subscribers.

Programming Highlights:

Country Roundup

The best country videos from the ‘90s to today’s hits to jumpstart the day. It’s the ideal mix for working, studying, or getting things done around the house.

Tailgate Party

This mix of today’s upbeat hits and unforgettable country favorites will get the party started! The blazing hot videos will make viewers dance, sweat, and let loose like there’s no tomorrow.

Hot Country

These videos are sizzling hot! Today’s charting hits are front and center, showcasing country music’s blazing talent.

Smooth Country

These videos will make viewers want to kick off their dusty boots, pour themselves a drink, and take a load off. This smooth collection of easy country videos are best consumed when country fans need a time-out from fast-paced living.

Country Throwback

A look back to the ’90s and early 2000s for country music videos that never get old. These throwbacks are perfect for reminiscing on the good times shared with friends during the younger years.

Stingray Country Hot 20

Countdown to this week’s hottest country music videos. These videos feature chart topping new tracks and artists!

Quote

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest TV channel, Stingray Country, to Canadian country music fans,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “With a growing millennial fan base including both men and women, country music’s popularity is spreading across all regions of the map. The premiere of Stingray Country is the perfect showcase for our ability to offer content reflecting the trends and music scenes.”

Stingray Country brings the heart and soul of country music to TV subscribers.

About Stingray



Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.

For more information about Stingray Country: www.stingray.com/country

For more information, please contact:

Frédérique Gagnier

Public Relations Manager

Stingray

1 514 664-1244, ext 2689

fgagnier@stingray.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.