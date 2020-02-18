Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Sale of Four New Franchise Territories

/EIN News/ -- Sets Goal to Sell 20 New Franchise Territories by December 31, 2020



Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry, owner and manager of multiple esports teams, including Flamengo Esports, and an operator of Esports Gaming Centers, announced today that it has sold four new franchise territories covering Oxford, MS, Corpus Christi, TX and McAllen, TX.

Oxford, MS is the home of “Ole Miss,” The University of Mississippi, and will be complimentary to Simplicity Esports’ existing esports gaming center in Biloxi, MS. The McAllen and Corpus Christi locations will expand Simplicity Esports’ footprint along the southern gulf coast of Texas. With anticipated grand openings in 2020, the locations, as well as all future franchises, will be opened and exclusively branded as Simplicity Esports gaming centers.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, commented, “Our goal is to sell 20 new franchise territories by the end of 2020. The sale of these franchises expands our presence in Texas and Mississippi and is meaningful to the achievement of this goal.”

Simplicity is continuing to implement its previously disclosed strategy to transition its existing centers to a more personal computer-centric esports atmosphere, while still offering Xbox consoles. The Company will also continue to convert its existing PLAYlive Nation gaming centers into Simplicity Esports branded gaming centers.

In July 2019, Simplicity Esports completed the acquisition of PLAYlive Nation, Inc., expanding its nationwide footprint and furthering its mission to bring esports to the masses. Once opened, the new locations will participate in all national esports tournaments, along with Simplicity Esports’ other existing esports gaming centers.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Gears of War®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Gears of War®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

