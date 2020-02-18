ACI's 4th Advanced Summit on Food Law - Regulation, Compliance, and Litigation is returning to Chicago April 1-2, 2020

The food industry’s most comprehensive event on regulation, compliance & litigation. Over 40 distinguished faculty members from top organizations!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that our 4th Annual Advanced Summit on Food Law - Regulation, Compliance, and Litigation will be returning to Chicago on April 1-2, 2020.

This unique program the only event where senior industry representatives, and key regulatory agencies and the leading consumer advocacy will give you the crucial insights you need to stay ahead in today’s ever changing food industry.

Here’s a sneak peek of our in-house counsel speakers list from the "Who's Who of the Food Law Bar":

• Barilla America, Inc. - Jennifer Elmer, Senior Legal Counsel

• Mondelēz Global LLC - Joy L. Fontaine, Director & Senior Counsel, Marketing & Regulatory/Food Law

• Campbell Soup Company - Kelley A. Grady, VP, Deputy General Counsel

• Ferrara Candy Company - Matt Griffin, Deputy General Counsel

• Ferrero North America - Beth M. Kotran, General Counsel

• Ingredion Incorporated - Rick Duda, Vice President, Associate General Counsel - Operations

• Jelly Belly Candy Company - Mark Leonard, General Counsel

• Danone North America - Isha S. Saini, Director, Regulatory Affairs

• The Hershey Company - Shayon T. Smith, Assistant General Counsel – Global Litigation, Law Department

• Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Miriam Maxwell, Sr. Principal Regulatory Scientist

• HP Hood LLC - Danielle Lemack, Assistant General Counsel

• Whole Foods - Millie Yeo, Senior Counsel – Marketing

Top reasons why this event stands apart:

• Special Focus Sessions on:

- The proliferation of plant-based foods

- The role of social media, including influencers and user generated content on the food industry

- The impact of trade and tariffs on the food industry

- Recall obligations and crisis management integration

- Class actions

• Spotlight session and workshop on the use of CBD hemp oil in food products

• A special 101 – Introduction to Food Law and Regulation workshop to those who are new to the industry

• Town hall sessions with the USDA, FTC, and NAD

• Unsurpassed networking opportunities

Also, back by popular demand - ACI’s one-day in-depth Food Advertising & Marketing Law Master Symposium. Join us on April 3rd for an entire day of think tank style programming dedicated to solving the numerous advertising and marketing challenges that food companies face as they promote their products. The one-day program agenda can be view here: https://www.americanconference.com/food-law/workshops/food-advertising-marketing-law-master-symposium/

To download the conference brochure, visit https://www.americanconference.com/food-law/request-brochure/

Registration is now open. Please visit our website https://www.americanconference.com/food-law/ for details, or call 888-224-2480 to speak with our customer care team.



