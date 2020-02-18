Florida Board of Dentistry Closes Investigation Into Smile Direct Club

Florida Is 18th State To Reject Unevidenced Complaints Made Against Orthodontic Industry Disruptor

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Florida Board of Dentistry’s decision on January 10, 2020 to close its investigation into SmileDirectClub’s business model, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) issues the following statement from Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs:



“We are pleased that the Florida Board of Dentistry has rejected and closed the American Association of Orthodontists’ complaint against SmileDirectClub, verifying that SmileDirectClub is operating in full compliance with Florida law and is not engaged in the corporate practice of dentistry through its operation of SmileShops or marketing activities. Our company seeks to cooperate with and provide information to state dental boards to educate their members as to how our teledentistry platform works and demonstrate that it is the state-licensed dentists who are responsible for all aspects of clinical care. It is great to have the support of dental boards like the State of Florida Dental Board, who welcome the access to care that today’s technology and our platform creates.”

SmileDirectClub is a dental service organization (“DSO”) that provides marketing and administrative support services and a teledentistry platform to state-licensed dentists and orthodontists. SmileDirectClub and its affiliated network of doctors take regulatory compliance seriously. SmileDirectClub’s affiliated doctors are subject to and compliant with the standards of care required in each of the states or countries where SmileDirectClub’s teledentistry platform is available.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Hong Kong, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

