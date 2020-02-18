Yukon Mint™ Announces 2020 ‘MY YUKON’ Gold Coin Design Contest

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yukon Mint™ Corporation (Yukon Mint™) is pleased to announce its 2nd Yukon-wide gold coin design contest, MY YUKON, is now accepting submissions to design the front side (obverse) of a Yukon gold coin. The ‘MY YUKON’ gold coin design contest is open to all Yukon residents and offers artists the opportunity to interpret the Yukon culture, history and the land by presenting a design that recognizes the Yukon.



The ‘MY YUKON’ gold coin design will utilize Yukon gold, processed chemical-free to produce .9999 gold coins in a variety of sizes. The contest which opens today will accept submissions starting February 27, 2020 with the winning design to be announced on May 15, 2020.

CONTEST START DATE: FEBRUARY 18, 2020 DRAWING SUBMISSION: MAY 1, 2020 CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: MAY 15, 2020

The winning design will be highlighted on one side of Yukon gold coins to be produced in 1 ounce and other sizes. The contest winner will be compensated with a cash prize and a one ounce gold coin bearing the winning design and the winner’s initials while receiving marketing opportunities on a global stage. The reverse side of the coin depicts the Klondike Gold Rush stampeders, an iconic image of the Yukon.

For additional information and contest guidelines please visit: http://www.yukonmint.com/design-contest/ .

About the Yukon Mint™

The story of Canadian gold coins dates back to the Klondike Gold Rush.

In 1853, Canada adopted the gold standard as a monetary system and this standard helped develop a growing interest in minting gold at a Canadian mint. Canadian miners later lobbied for domestic refining capabilities because they were often forced to sell their gold to the United States. The idea for a Canadian Mint and Canadian gold coins was put on hold until the late 1890s, when a major gold rush in Yukon's Klondike region brought an awareness of gold mining to the forefront of Canadian consciousness, and fueled Canadian's dreams of mineral wealth. These first gold coins struck by the Royal Canadian Mint (then called the Ottawa Mint) were Canadian in almost every aspect, from raw material to design. The coins were composed of Canadian gold, approximately 90% of it from the Klondike region.

The story of Yukon gold coins starts with the Yukon Mint™.

The Yukon Mint™ is focused on creating gold coins that will be Yukon in almost every aspect, from raw material to design. The Yukon Mint™ works to ensure local communities benefit from Yukon mining and exploration projects. A percentage of the net profits from the sale of the gold coins is shared in the Yukon.

The Yukon Mint™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator Mining Corp. (Golden Predator). For more information on the Yukon Mint or Golden Predator, please see www.yukonmint.com or www.goldenpredator.com .

Janet Lee- Sheriff

President

(604)260-0289

info@yukonmint.com

www.yukonmint.com



